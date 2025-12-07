Sri Lanka issues fresh landslide warnings as cyclone death toll rises to 618

Sri Lanka has issued new landslide alerts as heavy rains continue to strike regions already devastated by Cyclone Dithwa, the most severe storm to hit the country in a century.

Cyclone Dithwa unleashed widespread flooding and landslides, affecting more than two million residents — nearly 10% of the population. The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) warned that renewed monsoon rains would increase landslide risks across the central highlands and interior areas of the north-west.

Helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft have been deployed to deliver supplies to communities cut off by landslides in the central region. The Sri Lankan Air Force said it had also received a shipment of relief items from Myanmar, marking the latest round of international assistance.