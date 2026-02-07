Tuvalu signs Climate Visa deal with Australia for relocation

Tuvalu, a small island nation in the Pacific Ocean, is facing one of the world’s most severe climate change threats. Scientists have stated that the sea level in the region has risen twice as fast as the global average over the past four decades.

Tuvalu consists of coral islands and nine atolls, with the highest point of the country only 4.5 meters above sea level, and the average height of the land being just 2 meters. This geographical limitation means that the people of Tuvalu are forced to migrate as the sea level continues to rise.

Human-induced climate change has caused polar ice caps to melt and oceans to expand due to heat, raising sea levels. NASA data shows that in the past 30 years, the sea level around Tuvalu has increased by 15 cm, which is 1.5 times higher than the global average. Currently, two of Tuvalu's coral islands have already submerged almost completely due to rising sea levels and severe weather events like cyclones.

The Tuvalu government and scientists estimate that by 2050, half of the country’s capital, Funafuti, will experience regular flooding from tidal forces. If sea levels rise by 1 meter, most of the country will become uninhabitable.

It is predicted that by 2100, more than 90-95% of the country will be permanently submerged. This situation means that Tuvalu is likely to become the first country in the world to relocate its entire population.