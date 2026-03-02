China and Russia condemn US action over Iran, call for immediate halt and return to talks

Xinhua reported that Wang Yi, China’s foreign minister and a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, held a phone call with Sergei Lavrov, Russia’s foreign minister. Wang said that on Saturday (February 28) the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on the situation in Iran at the request of China and Russia.
Wang said China upholds the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including opposition to the use of force in international relations. He said it was unacceptable for the United States and Israel to strike Iran during Iran-US negotiations, and that the “blatant killing of a sovereign leader” and open incitement of regime change were unacceptable. He said such actions violate international law and the basic norms governing international relations.
He warned that violence in the Middle East had spread across the Persian Gulf and could slide into a highly dangerous phase, saying China is deeply concerned. China’s position on the Iran situation, he said, is as follows:
Lavrov, Xinhua reported, said the US and Israeli strikes on Iran had severely undermined stability in the Middle East. He said Russia shares China’s position and is ready to strengthen co-ordination and communication with China to send a clear signal through platforms such as the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), calling for an immediate end to the war and a return to diplomatic talks.