Trump signals possible wind-down in Iran as Tehran calls it psychological warfare

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (March 21) that he was considering winding down US military operations against Iran, saying Washington was close to achieving its objectives as the conflict approached its fourth week.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran.”

He said the objectives included completely degrading Iran’s missile capabilities, launchers and related systems; destroying the country’s defence industrial base; eliminating its navy and air force, including anti-aircraft weaponry; preventing Iran from ever coming close to developing nuclear capability, while ensuring the United States remains ready to respond swiftly and forcefully if needed; and providing the highest level of protection to US allies in the Middle East, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait.