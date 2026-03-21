Trump signals possible wind-down in Iran as Tehran calls it psychological warfare

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (March 21) that he was considering winding down US military operations against Iran, saying Washington was close to achieving its objectives as the conflict approached its fourth week.
In a post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: “We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran.”
He said the objectives included completely degrading Iran’s missile capabilities, launchers and related systems; destroying the country’s defence industrial base; eliminating its navy and air force, including anti-aircraft weaponry; preventing Iran from ever coming close to developing nuclear capability, while ensuring the United States remains ready to respond swiftly and forcefully if needed; and providing the highest level of protection to US allies in the Middle East, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Kuwait.
Trump also said the Strait of Hormuz should, where necessary, be guarded and policed by other nations that rely on the route.
“The United States does not! If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated. Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them,” he said.
Iran dismisses Trump remarks as oil market psychological warfare
International media reports from Tehran said a senior Iranian security source had rejected Trump’s claim that the United States was preparing to reduce the intensity of its military operations, saying the situation on the ground was entirely at odds with his remarks.
According to the source, field assessments indicated that the enemy’s military posture has not changed in any significant way, particularly amid reports that the US military was deploying several thousand additional troops to the region.
Iran believes Trump’s statement amounts to “psychological warfare to control the oil market”, which has seen sharp volatility since the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.