Estee Lauder, Puig in talks over planned beauty mega-merger

Estee Lauder and Spanish beauty company Puig said on Monday (March 23) that they were discussing a possible business combination that would unite major beauty and fragrance names, including Tom Ford, Carolina Herrera, Rabanne and Clinique within a single group.

If completed, the transaction would create a luxury beauty company valued at about $40 billion and strengthen the two firms’ position in the global fragrance market, where demand has begun to cool after several years of strong post-pandemic expansion.

The talks between Estee Lauder and Barcelona-based Puig come only a few months after Gucci parent Kering agreed to sell its beauty division to L’Oréal for $4.7 billion.

That transaction handed L’Oréal control of Kering’s fragrance house Creed, known for Aventus perfumes priced at about $500 a bottle, and granted it long-term exclusive rights to develop products under Kering fashion brands including Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga, adding to a perfume portfolio that already includes YSL, Armani, Prada and Valentino.

One person familiar with the matter told Reuters that one reason behind a potential tie-up between Estee Lauder and Puig was to create a business better equipped to challenge L’Oréal.

Investors reacted negatively to the news.

Shares in Estee Lauder, which has a market value of roughly $31 billion, finished more than 7% lower.

Its brand portfolio includes Bobbi Brown, La Mer and fragrance labels such as Le Labo, Jo Malone and Kilian Paris.