Myanmar sets weekly fuel purchase limits based on engine size

The Ministry of Energy has announced new fuel purchase limits based on vehicle engine capacity, allowing private cars with engines up to 2000cc to buy 35 litres per week and taxis up to 90 litres, as part of a controlled distribution system.
The new system will be introduced starting March 27 in Nay Pyi Taw, Yangon, Mandalay, and Taunggyi, and will later be expanded to other cities.
Under the policy, fuel purchases will be regulated through a more systematic mechanism using vehicle data. Only vehicles with a wheel tax sticker containing a hologram will be eligible for scanning at fuel stations. When scanned, the system will display the vehicle number, weekly quota, amount already purchased, and remaining balance. Buyers can then select the fuel type and quantity, while transaction details, including station ID, location, and volume, will be automatically recorded in a central server.
Vehicles must complete their allocated fuel purchases within a week. Additional purchases beyond the quota will not be permitted. However, long-distance travellers may refuel at other locations by presenting their original purchase receipt for verification.
No fixed purchase limits have been set for certain categories of vehicles, including highway passenger buses, ambulances, social assistance vehicles, municipal garbage trucks, and water tankers. These vehicles will be allowed to purchase fuel based on actual needs, subject to verification by fuel stations.
Heavy trucks are required to refuel at designated stations outside urban areas using a QR code system.
For machinery used in agriculture, small-scale industries, and generators, fuel will be sold based on applications submitted in a prescribed format and recorded at nearby fuel stations.
Fuel stations will only be allowed to restock quantities equivalent to the volume sold through barcode/QR code transactions or officially recorded sales.
According to the ministry, weekly fuel quotas are as follows: Motorcycles: 8 liters (up to 2–3 purchases per week), Three-wheelers: 25 liters, Tractors: 30 liters, for private cars, up to 2000cc: 35 liters (twice per week),2001cc–3000cc: 40 liters (twice per week), above 3000cc: 45 liters (twice per week).
For taxis: up to 2000cc: 90 liters (three times per week), 2001cc–3000cc: 100 liters (three times per week), above 3000cc: 110 liters (three times per week), for light trucks, trucks, and pickups: up to 2000cc: 90 liters (twice per week), above 2000cc: 110 liters (twice per week).
The Ministry of Energy said the system aims to ensure fair distribution and better monitoring of fuel consumption across the country.
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