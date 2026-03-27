Myanmar sets weekly fuel purchase limits based on engine size

The Ministry of Energy has announced new fuel purchase limits based on vehicle engine capacity, allowing private cars with engines up to 2000cc to buy 35 litres per week and taxis up to 90 litres, as part of a controlled distribution system.

The new system will be introduced starting March 27 in Nay Pyi Taw, Yangon, Mandalay, and Taunggyi, and will later be expanded to other cities.

Under the policy, fuel purchases will be regulated through a more systematic mechanism using vehicle data. Only vehicles with a wheel tax sticker containing a hologram will be eligible for scanning at fuel stations. When scanned, the system will display the vehicle number, weekly quota, amount already purchased, and remaining balance. Buyers can then select the fuel type and quantity, while transaction details, including station ID, location, and volume, will be automatically recorded in a central server.