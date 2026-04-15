Thai embassy in Tehran urges Thais to prepare for evacuation

The Thai Embassy in Tehran has issued an urgent highest-level security alert, warning Thai nationals in Iran to prepare for immediate evacuation after its latest assessment found the situation had become extremely fragile and at high risk of a new wave of attacks in the near future.

In an announcement issued on April 14, the embassy said the current two-week ceasefire should not be seen as lasting peace. It described the present calm as only a temporary pause for negotiations and risk management, adding that the latest assessment suggested talks between Iran and the United States were highly likely to fail.

The embassy warned that once the temporary ceasefire ends, or if negotiations collapse altogether, there is a very high possibility that a new round of attacks could break out soon and that the violence could be even more severe than before.

It said southern Iran remained in a critical and highly dangerous condition, particularly areas along the Persian Gulf coast and near the Strait of Hormuz, including Hormozgan, Bushehr, Khuzestan and the city of Bandar Abbas.