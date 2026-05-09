Aegean Airlines tops 2026 ranking for world’s best in-flight dining

Aegean Airlines of Greece has been named the world’s best airline for in-flight dining in 2026, according to a study by Canstar Travel Insurance, a leading financial comparison and research company in Australia and New Zealand.

Canstar analysed more than 125,000 passenger reviews from in-flight meal review platforms including Airlinemeals.net and Skytrax to rank the world’s top 100 airlines for onboard dining. Aegean Airlines took first place with a score of 7.82 out of 10, beating several global aviation giants with its fresh, regionally inspired dishes and authentic Greek hospitality.

Canstar said Aegean’s menus are inspired by the Greek philosophy of “filema”, meaning the sharing of love and kindness through food. The airline works with leading chefs and sommeliers to design meals for passengers, while offering authentic Greek flavours across cabin classes.