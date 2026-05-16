From sea to sand — Gulf logistics miracle keeps trade moving

Gulf states are rapidly redrawing the region’s logistics map as the war in the Middle East keeps the Strait of Hormuz effectively closed, forcing companies to move goods across the Arabian Peninsula by truck, rail, pipelines and alternative ports.

What was once the world’s most critical maritime choke point has now pushed Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Oman into building emergency overland routes through the desert. Convoys of heavy trucks are moving around the clock, carrying fertiliser, consumer goods, vehicles and raw materials that would normally travel by sea.





Trucks replace ships across the desert

Saudi mining giant Maaden has expanded its trucking fleet from 600 vehicles to more than 3,500 to move fertiliser from the Persian Gulf to Red Sea ports. Each truck is using two drivers so journeys across the desert can continue with minimal stops.

Maaden chief executive Bob Wilt said the arrangement is expensive and was never designed for a crisis of this scale, but it is helping reduce the impact of a global fertiliser disruption that threatens food supply chains and inflation in many countries.

Global shipping groups including Maersk and MSC have also begun using overland transport across the Arabian Peninsula, while UAE supermarket chain Spinneys has moved food products from Britain through Europe, Egypt and Saudi Arabia before reaching Dubai by truck, a journey taking around 16 days.