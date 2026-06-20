One killed as Dominican resort fire forces 1,700 out

A major fire at a beachfront resort in the Dominican Republic has killed an Italian tourist and forced nearly 1,700 people to evacuate, local emergency authorities said.

The blaze broke out at the Viva Wyndham Dominicus Beach Hotel in Bayahibe, a popular resort area in La Altagracia province, on Friday. Emergency officials identified the victim as Francesca Valentino, a 46-year-old Italian woman.

Three people were taken to medical facilities, while six others were treated at the scene. Those affected included hotel guests, visitors and emergency responders.





Footage from the area showed thick smoke rising above the Caribbean coastline as flames spread through parts of the resort. Emergency authorities said preliminary findings suggested the fire moved quickly because some roof structures were made from flammable palm materials, while wind conditions also helped the blaze spread.





The fire was later brought under control, but investigators are still working to determine the cause.

Guests were evacuated and moved to nearby hotels and accommodation. Authorities said the nearby Viva Wyndham Dominicus Palace, part of the same resort group, was not damaged.

The Dominican Republic’s Emergency Operations Centre said tourism activities in Bayahibe and nearby areas were continuing safely and normally despite the incident.

Bayahibe is known for its beaches and clear water, and the Dominican Republic remains one of the Caribbean’s top tourism destinations. The country received around 5.6 million visitors in the first five months of this year.

The incident is expected to raise questions over fire safety at beachfront resort properties, particularly those using natural roof materials in areas exposed to strong winds.

Reuters