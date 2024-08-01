AIS to operate hyperscale cloud by the first quarter of 2025

This remark came as the company announced collaboration with cloud infrastructure provider Oracle in launching AIS Cloud, the country’s first locally owned and operated hyperscale cloud, by the first quarter of 2025.

The hyperscale cloud will be deployed in the company’s two data centres in Thailand, enabling public and private organisations nationwide to access more than 100 cloud infrastructure services that meet their digital transformation demands, including the latest artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.

Customer information will be housed within Thailand to help customers address data sovereignty and address regulatory requirements across industries. In-country disaster recovery capability, meanwhile, would be available to ensure business resilience, AIS said.