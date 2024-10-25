Taiwan Excellence Pavilion to Showcase Cutting-Edge Innovation at Taiwan Expo 2024

The pavilion will display 58 of Taiwan's most prestigious “Best Made in Taiwan” products from November 21-23 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok.

Organised by Taiwan's International Trade Administration and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the pavilion serves as a platform for exceptional Taiwanese products that have been rigorously vetted for quality, design, and innovation. This showcase underscores Taiwan's commitment to manufacturing excellence and its position as a global innovation leader.

Adding a touch of fun to the event is FU BEAR, the lively Taiwanese black bear mascot, making his official debut in Thailand. This playful ambassador symbolises cultural exchange and will delight visitors with his vibrant spirit while showcasing the innovation and creativity behind Taiwanese craftsmanship.

Visitors can be inspired by a diverse selection of cutting-edge innovations spanning Smart Living, Sustainable Solutions, and Information and Communications Technology (ICT). These groundbreaking products are designed to enhance everyday life, from immersive 3D experiences to state-of-the-art air purification and smart home advancements.