Taiwan Excellence Pavilion to Showcase Cutting-Edge Innovation at Taiwan Expo 2024

The pavilion will display 58 of Taiwan's most prestigious “Best Made in Taiwan” products from November 21-23 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok.
Organised by Taiwan's International Trade Administration and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA), the pavilion serves as a platform for exceptional Taiwanese products that have been rigorously vetted for quality, design, and innovation. This showcase underscores Taiwan's commitment to manufacturing excellence and its position as a global innovation leader.
Adding a touch of fun to the event is FU BEAR, the lively Taiwanese black bear mascot, making his official debut in Thailand. This playful ambassador symbolises cultural exchange and will delight visitors with his vibrant spirit while showcasing the innovation and creativity behind Taiwanese craftsmanship.
Visitors can be inspired by a diverse selection of cutting-edge innovations spanning Smart Living, Sustainable Solutions, and Information and Communications Technology (ICT). These groundbreaking products are designed to enhance everyday life, from immersive 3D experiences to state-of-the-art air purification and smart home advancements.
Here's a sneak peek at some of the featured highlights:
For the active crowd, the WiseChip Smart Cycling Device offers real-time data tracking, while the Transcend DrivePro Body 70 caters to security needs with high-quality evidence capture. Rounding off the experience is the BenQ Home Cinema Projector W4000i, delivering stunning 4K visuals for a captivating home cinema experience.
The Taiwan Excellence Pavilion welcomes all visitors, from curious consumers to industry professionals and media representatives.
Attendees will have the opportunity to interact with Taiwan's top innovators, experience their products first-hand, and meet FU BEAR.
The event runs from November 21-23, from 10am to 6pm. Entry is free and open to the public.
For business owners and entrepreneurs interested in learning more about Taiwan Excellence and the “Best Made in Taiwan” products, further information is available at http://taiwanexcellence.org/en.
This event presents an exciting opportunity to experience the future of Taiwanese innovation and explore how these advancements could shape everyday life.