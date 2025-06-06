AIS Boosts Thai SME Sector with New Digital Transformation Initiative

Key pillars of the programme include Infinite Skills, offering comprehensive online training; International Standards, promoting certifications like ISO 29110 for software SMEs in collaboration with the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and depa, and establishing Thailand's first ISO Marketplace for SMEs; and Infinite Scales, which features a Transformative Infinite SME programme for both scale-ups and next-generation family business leaders, developed with partners such as the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and the Association of Family Business Entrepreneurs (AFBE).





Apichit Prasoprat, Vice Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), emphasised the critical role of SMEs amidst global economic challenges, including technological advancements and the increasing importance of ESG frameworks.

"More than 99% of Thai businesses are SMEs, forming the backbone of our economy," Apichit noted. "Strengthening their capabilities and raising their operational standards is essential for long-term adaptability and sustainable growth."

The FTI's partnership with AIS aims to support Thai SMEs through initiatives like international standard certifications and the upliftment of industrial SMEs via the Small & Medium Industrial Institute (SMI).







This collaboration also aligns with the '4 Go' strategies: Go Digital & AI, Go Innovation, Go Global, and Go Green, alongside promoting the "Made in Thailand (MiT)" initiative.





Somchai concluded, "AIS has always believed that for Thailand and its businesses to grow sustainably, every sector must advance together. AIS Infinite SMEs was born from this belief – to energise and empower Thai SMEs, acting as a central partner that connects every opportunity, co-creates value, and co-navigates the path toward limitless economic growth."





Further information on AIS Infinite SMEs can be found at www.ais.th/infinite-smes.

