AIS Boosts Thai SME Sector with New Digital Transformation Initiative

AIS, Thailand's leading digital infrastructure provider, has unveiled "AIS Infinite SMEs," a strategic initiative designed to accelerate the digital transformation and elevate the operational standards of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the country.
The programme aims to enhance entrepreneurial capabilities, drive sustainable growth, and enable Thai SMEs to compete on a global scale.
The launch of AIS Infinite SMEs aligns with the company's "AI for Sustainable Nation" vision, which leverages intelligent networks and artificial intelligence to support national economic development.
Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Somchai Lertsutiwong, Chief Executive Officer of AIS, highlighted the company's long-standing commitment to nurturing the startup ecosystem, citing its 15-year history with "AIS The StartUp," a pioneering national-level initiative that has supported over 100 startups.
"AIS has been laying the groundwork since 'digital' was a nascent concept in Thailand," Somchai stated. "We are proud to have empowered entrepreneurs to develop and expand into new sectors, including the shift towards Green Mobility driven by green technology. We are truly pleased to see various sectors collaborating to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs to drive Thailand's future economy."
The AIS Infinite SMEs mission operates under a "Transformation and Standardization" concept, structured around a '3S Strategy':
• Skill: Providing SMEs with essential digital skills for sustainable growth, delivered through AIS Academy, which holds ISO 30401 certification for knowledge management. Courses, developed in partnership with F11/Wecosystem, cover IT, Marketing, and Entrepreneurship.
• System: Strengthening back-end infrastructure to meet international benchmarks and support long-term scalability.
• Soar: Expanding opportunities through certified systems, such as ISO standards, to boost credibility among partners and investors and facilitate access to new growth channels.
Key pillars of the programme include Infinite Skills, offering comprehensive online training; International Standards, promoting certifications like ISO 29110 for software SMEs in collaboration with the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI) and depa, and establishing Thailand's first ISO Marketplace for SMEs; and Infinite Scales, which features a Transformative Infinite SME programme for both scale-ups and next-generation family business leaders, developed with partners such as the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) and the Association of Family Business Entrepreneurs (AFBE).
Apichit Prasoprat, Vice Chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), emphasised the critical role of SMEs amidst global economic challenges, including technological advancements and the increasing importance of ESG frameworks.
"More than 99% of Thai businesses are SMEs, forming the backbone of our economy," Apichit noted. "Strengthening their capabilities and raising their operational standards is essential for long-term adaptability and sustainable growth."
The FTI's partnership with AIS aims to support Thai SMEs through initiatives like international standard certifications and the upliftment of industrial SMEs via the Small & Medium Industrial Institute (SMI).
This collaboration also aligns with the '4 Go' strategies: Go Digital & AI, Go Innovation, Go Global, and Go Green, alongside promoting the "Made in Thailand (MiT)" initiative.
Somchai concluded, "AIS has always believed that for Thailand and its businesses to grow sustainably, every sector must advance together. AIS Infinite SMEs was born from this belief – to energise and empower Thai SMEs, acting as a central partner that connects every opportunity, co-creates value, and co-navigates the path toward limitless economic growth."
Further information on AIS Infinite SMEs can be found at www.ais.th/infinite-smes.