AGENTS unveils new TDAC platform, offering flexible and efficient processing

TDAC submissions within 72 hours of arrival remain free of charge, while early applications incur a fee ranging from US$0.50 to $8 per applicant, depending on group size, with discounts available for larger groups.

The AGENTS TDAC platform has been developed to resolve frequent technical issues in the government system, such as session timeouts and application errors.

The platform includes a resumable session feature that automatically saves progress, allowing users to resume at any time without losing data, making it especially useful for managing large group entries.

Unlike the government system, which issues a single document for the entire group, the AGENTS platform generates individual TDACs for each traveler, sent directly to their email address.

This approach also benefits visa applications, including for the Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa, which requires separate individual documentation. Travel agents and tour operators benefit from this privacy-focused model, while still maintaining the convenience of group management through a single download option for all TDACs.

The AGENTS TDAC platform continued to operate during the temporary outage of the government TDAC website on May 7, processing hundreds of applications without significant delays. The company reported that over 99% of applications were successfully completed during the disruption and without charge.