AGENTS unveils new TDAC platform, offering flexible and efficient processing

The platform is primarily aimed at travel agents and tour operators, addressing common technical issues and logistical challenges associated with the public system.
Designed to simplify last-minute submissions and mitigate technical failures, the platform offers faster processing, increased flexibility, and enhanced reliability.
The new system allows unlimited edits to TDAC applications both before and after submission. Travel agencies can also schedule submissions in advance, ensuring timely filings within the required windows.
TDAC submissions within 72 hours of arrival remain free of charge, while early applications incur a fee ranging from US$0.50 to $8 per applicant, depending on group size, with discounts available for larger groups.
The AGENTS TDAC platform has been developed to resolve frequent technical issues in the government system, such as session timeouts and application errors.
The platform includes a resumable session feature that automatically saves progress, allowing users to resume at any time without losing data, making it especially useful for managing large group entries.
Unlike the government system, which issues a single document for the entire group, the AGENTS platform generates individual TDACs for each traveler, sent directly to their email address.
This approach also benefits visa applications, including for the Long-Term Resident (LTR) visa, which requires separate individual documentation. Travel agents and tour operators benefit from this privacy-focused model, while still maintaining the convenience of group management through a single download option for all TDACs.
The AGENTS TDAC platform continued to operate during the temporary outage of the government TDAC website on May 7, processing hundreds of applications without significant delays. The company reported that over 99% of applications were successfully completed during the disruption and without charge.
AGENTS has prior experience with digital travel systems in Thailand, having been involved in the Thailand Pass system and Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotel bookings during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new platform also complies with Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA).
Travelers and travel agencies are advised to verify the authenticity of websites used for TDAC submission. The official government portal is located at https://tdac.immigration.go.th. For third-party platforms, users should ensure the website uses a .co.th or .in.th domain, indicating registration within Thailand.
While the platform is optimised for group submissions, individual travellers are also welcome to use the AGENTS TDAC system. Those submitting within 72 hours of arrival can use the platform at no cost, while those wishing to submit early may choose the optional paid service for added convenience and peace of mind.
