BGC Seals Deal with Swan Industries to Consolidate Packaging Dominance

Bangkok Glass Container Public Company Limited (BGC), a leading integrated packaging services provider within the Bangkok Glass Group, has announced a significant strategic collaboration with Swan Industries (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

The move involves BGC divesting a 26% stake in its subsidiary, BGC Packaging Co., Ltd. (BGCP), to Swan Industries (Thailand), effective 30th June 2025.

This partnership is poised to substantially enhance the business capabilities of BGCP, which specialises in a diverse range of packaging, including plastic, corrugated paper, and flexible plastic solutions.

By integrating with Swan Industries, a prominent player in Thailand's metal can packaging sector, BGC aims to expand its market share and customer base.

The collaboration is seen as a crucial step towards elevating the overall potential of Thailand's packaging industry, enabling it to meet evolving market demands and compete sustainably across the region.

The synergy is expected to deliver significant gains for BGC's integrated packaging business, not only by boosting sales from existing clients and attracting new customers, but also by facilitating expansion into new target markets with a more comprehensive suite of solutions.