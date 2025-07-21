Chulalongkorn University\'s Dance Programme Cultivates Artist-Scholars for Thailand\'s Creative Economy

Thailand's performing arts are experiencing a renaissance, and Chulalongkorn University's Department of Dramatic Arts is at the forefront of this cultural evolution.
Far from the stereotypical image of dancers merely entertaining audiences, the programme is producing graduates who are both accomplished artists and rigorous academics, ready to drive Thailand's creative economy forward.
Beyond Entertainment: The Science of Communication
"Dramatic arts isn't just about dancing and performing—it's a powerful communication science that cultivates human potential," explains Professor Emeritus Dr Surapol Wirunrak, a Royal Academy member and master of Thai performing arts who serves as a special lecturer at the Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts.
The programme, which offers undergraduate, master's, and doctoral degrees, focuses on creating graduates who can preserve tradition whilst innovating for the future.
This approach recognises that performing arts have been integral to human communication since prehistoric times, evolving from simple gestures around cave fires to sophisticated cultural expressions.
The Ultimate Test: Three-Part Graduation
What sets Chulalongkorn's programme apart is its demanding graduation requirements, which ensure students master both practical skills and academic rigour. Graduates must complete three challenging components:
• Classical Performance: Students must perform solo pieces from high-level classical Thai dance drama, demonstrating mastery of characters from literature such as Inao, Busaba, or Rama. This isn't merely about beautiful movement—it requires deep understanding of character, emotion, and cultural context.
• Creative Performance: Students design and create entirely new performances within budget and time constraints, demonstrating their abilities as creators, directors, and managers.
• Academic Research: A thesis explaining the concepts, principles, and academic knowledge behind both performances, proving they can articulate their artistic work in scholarly terms.
"We create well-rounded graduates who can explain their work academically and generate new knowledge for the field," Dr Surapol notes.
East Meets West: Dual Specialisations
The department offers both Thai Dance and Western Dance specialisations. Thai Dance focuses on the depth of Thailand's classical performing arts, including khon (masked dance drama), lakon (classical dance drama), and various traditional dances, with studies extending to history, folklore, and philosophical aesthetics.
Western Dance covers classical ballet through to contemporary dance and jazz, with equally rigorous solo examinations and creative projects. Despite different tools and languages, both streams share the same fundamental principles and academic requirements.
Career Diversity in the Creative Economy
Modern graduates find employment far beyond traditional performance venues. Career paths include:
• Professional makeup artists and hairstylists: Many graduates command premium rates for wedding makeup (thousands of baht per person) or traditional Thai hairstyling
• Entrepreneurs and designers: Creating fashion brands, jewellery, or event management companies
• Educators and researchers: Teaching in institutions or pursuing advanced academic careers
• Creative industry professionals: Working behind the scenes in production companies, event organisations, or backstage management
The department is currently updating its curriculum to include AI literacy, enabling students to use technology in creative work such as set design, animation, and storyboarding.
Soft Power: Beyond Surface-Level Promotion
Dr Surapol offers a nuanced view of Thailand's soft power through performing arts.
"True soft power means influencing people's hearts without them realising it," he explains. "It's not enough to simply display traditional costumes or perform on stage—you must explain the stories behind the art, the years of training required, and the cultural values embedded within."
He cites Princess Sirivannavari's work with Thai textiles as exemplary soft power—developing colours, patterns, and contemporary designs that people genuinely want to wear, rather than merely showcasing traditional items.
A Universal Art Form
The programme recognises that performing arts are universal to human experience. From cave paintings to modern branding, from political speeches to medical training simulations, elements of performance permeate every aspect of life. This understanding prepares graduates for roles across industries, not just entertainment.
"The world is a stage, and we're all actors in various roles," Dr Surapol reflects. "Our graduates understand this fundamental truth and are prepared to perform their roles on the global stage with grace and sustainability."
Looking Forward
As Thailand positions itself as a creative hub in Southeast Asia, Chulalongkorn University's Department of Dramatic Arts stands ready to supply the skilled artist-scholars needed to drive this transformation.
By combining rigorous academic training with practical artistry, the programme ensures that traditional Thai performing arts will not only survive but thrive in the digital age.
For more information about Chulalongkorn University's Department of Dramatic Arts programmes and activities, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dancechula