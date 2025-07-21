Chulalongkorn University\'s Dance Programme Cultivates Artist-Scholars for Thailand\'s Creative Economy

Thailand's performing arts are experiencing a renaissance, and Chulalongkorn University's Department of Dramatic Arts is at the forefront of this cultural evolution.

Far from the stereotypical image of dancers merely entertaining audiences, the programme is producing graduates who are both accomplished artists and rigorous academics, ready to drive Thailand's creative economy forward.

Beyond Entertainment: The Science of Communication

"Dramatic arts isn't just about dancing and performing—it's a powerful communication science that cultivates human potential," explains Professor Emeritus Dr Surapol Wirunrak, a Royal Academy member and master of Thai performing arts who serves as a special lecturer at the Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts.

The programme, which offers undergraduate, master's, and doctoral degrees, focuses on creating graduates who can preserve tradition whilst innovating for the future.

This approach recognises that performing arts have been integral to human communication since prehistoric times, evolving from simple gestures around cave fires to sophisticated cultural expressions.