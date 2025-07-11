Shaping Minds, Transforming Lives with Chulalongkorn University - Associate Professor Dr. Sukanya Sompiboon I Time To Talk EP.41

FRIDAY, JULY 11, 2025

Shaping Minds, Transforming Lives with Chulalongkorn University - Associate Professor Dr. Sukanya Sompiboon I Time To Talk EP.41 Ever wonder what really shapes your future during university? It’s not just the lectures or late-night study (though we’ve all been there).

At Chulalongkorn University, there’s a whole team behind the scenes making sure students don’t just survive …they thrive.

In Time To Talk EP.41, we sit down with the amazing Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sukanya Sompiboon, the powerhouse behind Chula’s Office of Student Affairs. From mental health support to leadership programs, she's here to show us how real-life learning happens outside the classroom. 🎓

Tune in now to hear how Chula is helping students grow into confident, capable, and compassionate leaders.

 

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy