Two Decades of Leadership: Samitivej Expands Asia-Pacific’s Premier Pediatric Referral Center

The hospital is also adept at providing specialised care for extremely premature infants, even those weighing under 500 grams.

They have treated over 7,000 critically ill and emergency paediatric cases annually, from newborns onward, and safely returned over 3,000 critical paediatric patients home.

Beyond its in-house prowess, Samitivej fosters vital international collaborations to further enhance its capabilities.

Partnerships with esteemed institutions such as Doernbecher Children's Hospital (OHSU, USA) for critically ill children, newborns, and paediatric emergency and trauma patients, and Takatsuki General Hospital (Japan) for specialised neonatal and allergy treatments, ensure that the hospital remains at the forefront of global paediatric advancements.

"These collaborations allow us to exchange knowledge, refine our practices, and ultimately offer our patients access to the very best international standards of care," says Dr Surangkana, adding, "We know that we can't be the best in every aspects, so we choose to be excellent in some areas and improve other skills through partnership".

Dr Surangkana also highlighted the importance of staff development, stating, "We invest heavily in training and workshops for our staff, including international collaborations with institutions such as Oregon Health and Science University and hospitals in Japan."

Distinguishing Excellence: A Holistic and Smart Approach

What truly sets Samitivej International Children's Hospital apart is its comprehensive, 360-degree approach to paediatric care, seamlessly integrated with "Smart Hospital" innovations.

This vision extends from preventative medicine to highly complex and rare disease management, ensuring a continuous spectrum of support for families.

"Our aim is to provide not just excellent treatment, but also to empower families with tools for proactive health management," explains Dr Surangkana, further noting that "the meaning of health is not only the sick care".

She stresses the importance of "early prevention, early detection, and the risk detection before the disease happen".

The "Smart Hospital" concept permeates every aspect of the patient journey. From the 'Smart Outpatient Department (OPD)', featuring real-time queue management and smart payment systems to significantly reduce wait times, to the 'Smart Inpatient Department (IPD)' with AI-driven surgery cost estimations and real-time communication for coordinated care, efficiency and convenience are paramount.

Even seemingly minor details—such as rounded-corner furniture, low-height pediatric beds, and advanced air circulation systems—contribute significantly to creating a safer, more comforting environment for young patients.

"For us, a Smart Hospital leverages advanced technology and integrated systems to deliver seamless, efficient, and patient-centered care, ensuring that services are provided smoothly and effectively throughout the patient journey. When we talk about 'smart,' we mean that our patients will receive all convenient services and treatments designed to maximize their comfort during both their treatment and recovery," Dr Surangkana explains.

This is exemplified by the hospital's pioneering 'Well Kidz app', an AI-powered platform offering health assessments, vaccination tracking, growth and development monitoring, and even teleconsultations -- a true game-changer for busy parents seeking expert advice from the comfort of their homes.

The hospital is also an environmentally friendly building, meeting Gold standard criteria for Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design (LEED), with over 50% of electricity in patient and operating rooms supplied by clean solar energy.

A Commitment to Compassion and Accessibility

While advanced technology and medical expertise are cornerstones, Dr Surangkana passionately reiterates the hospital's unwavering commitment to compassionate care.

The hospital environment is meticulously designed to be child-friendly, with spaces that ease anxiety and promote healing.

This patient-centred approach extends to comprehensive international patient services, including pre-arrival teleconsultations, aeromedical transport, multilingual care teams, and seamless medical evacuation and repatriation, making it a trusted choice for families from across the globe.

The hospital serves pediatric patients from over 100 countries annually.

The hospital's dedication also extends to the community through initiatives like the 'Samitivej New Life Fund', established in 2010.

This fund has facilitated life-saving surgeries for more than 270 children with congenital heart defects, carried out bone marrow transplants for 9 children with thalassaemia and primary immunodeficiency, and performed spinal surgeries for 39 children with scoliosis.

This embodies the hospital's core mission: to truly ensure a healthier future for every child, regardless of circumstance.

The hospital also promotes good health and shares knowledge with the community by delivering health check-ups, education, preventive care, medications, and vaccinations to children in underserved areas.

Strategic Growth: Samitivej's Vision as a Regional Referral Centre

Samitivej's strategic aim is to position itself as the leading Asia-Pacific referral hub for paediatric care, attracting patients from over 100 countries and providing specialised treatments, particularly in areas of excellence such as oncology, haematology, and critical care.

This strategic direction is crucial for the hospital's sustained growth and regional influence, especially in light of Thailand's decreasing birth rate, which has led to a reduction in local paediatric patients.

By drawing international patients, the hospital can maintain and expand its services, supporting Thailand's broader ambition to become a regional medical hub.

"Our goal is clear," stated Dr Surangkana. "We want to be the referral centers from other countries as well to treat children both like local Thai children and for other countries that refer to our hospital".

Samitivej has set a target of achieving 40% international patients over five years, starting from 2024, and is currently at approximately 35%, expecting to reach this goal ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, she has also outlined key future trends in paediatric care and how Samitivej is strategically adapting.

She highlighted the need to address decreasing birth rates, the growing importance of mental health needs, the rise of chronic diseases like obesity, and the shift towards genome-based personalised medicine and digital healthcare.

To align with these trends, the hospital is focusing on holistic care that encompasses mental development, early detection, and personalised treatment, all supported by advanced telehealth services and genomic testing.

"Samitivej International Children's Hospital is not merely treating illnesses; it is nurturing healthier generations and building a brighter tomorrow," Dr Surangkana concludes.