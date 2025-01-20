Age Friendly Run 2025 : 2nd Annual event unites seniors and families

The Governor of Bangkok, Chadchart Sittipunt, presided over the event and joined the 10-kilometre run.

Adinun Kittiratanapaibool, M.D., Director of Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital, stated that as a leader in Sports and Exercise Medicine and an Age-friendly Hospital, Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital focuses not only on treating seniors but also on preventive healthcare. This commitment led to the organization of the 2nd Annual "Age Friendly Run 2025 by Samitivej: Young at Heart", a running event designed specifically for individuals aged 50+ and their families. The event ensured a safe experience with doctor & nurse runners accompanying participants along every race distance.

More than 1,200 runners participated in the event, surpassing the initial goal of 1,000. Among them, nearly 400 were aged 50 and over, with the oldest participant being 82 years old. The largest group of runners came from the 50-59 age range, with more than 200 registrants. The event offered four distance options: 1 km, 3 km, 5 km and 10 km.