Engineering a Cleaner Future

It is within this context of coordinated action that Bosch presents its technological contributions. A key highlight was the Bosch eAxle, an all-in-one electric drive solution for battery-electric and hybrid vehicles.

The eAxle integrates the electric motor, power electronics, and transmission into a single compact unit, supporting electrification across a wide range of vehicles, from passenger cars to light commercial vehicles.

Its modular design reduces complexity and cost, improves efficiency, and increases driving range by making better use of stored battery energy. Silicon carbide semiconductor technology also enhances efficiency without increasing the size of the battery.

In addition, Bosch continues to develop Regenerative Braking Systems, which recover energy during deceleration and convert it into electrical energy for use in the vehicle.

This reduces reliance on conventional friction brakes and significantly decreases brake dust emissions, which contributes to reducing particulate matter from the transportation sector.

Simultaneously, the company's Advanced Exhaust-gas Aftertreatment Solutions are making conventional engines cleaner.

These systems, featuring technologies like double-injection and the Denox system with Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR), effectively convert harmful nitrogen oxides into simple nitrogen and water.

This not only supports compliance with stricter emissions standards but also directly addresses the widespread pollution that contributes to smog and respiratory health issues.

Furthermore, the ethos of efficiency extends deep into its industrial solutions, as demonstrated in the company's own operations. Bosch's manufacturing facilities in Thailand serve as real-world examples of its smart factory principles.

By implementing connected Industry 4.0 solutions, the company optimizes its energy consumption and reduces its carbon footprint, showcasing a path for the entire industrial sector to contribute to climate action.

Through this focus on concrete technological contributions, Bosch aims to play a key role in building a cleaner, healthier future.