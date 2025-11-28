Bosch Marks Three Decades of Motorcycle ABS – Advancing Road Safety Through Innovation

Milan, Italy – Bosch celebrates 30 years of innovation in motorcycle safety technology at EICMA 2025, marking a significant milestone since launching its first production-ready Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) in 1995 on the Kawasaki GPZ1100. Over the past three decades, Bosch has continued to redefine two-wheeler safety with groundbreaking advancements that have saved countless lives on the road.

Building on early passenger-car ABS technology from 1978, Bosch began developing motorcycle-specific systems in 1986 and established a global competence center for two-wheeler safety in Japan by 2007. Key milestones followed, including the compact ABS 9 in 2009, the lightweight ABS 10 for emerging markets in 2016, and the high-performance ABS 10 enhanced package in 2018. The launch of Motorcycle Stability Control (MSC) in 2013 further expanded Bosch’s commitment to active safety, offering protection in critical riding situations such as cornering and rapid maneuvers.