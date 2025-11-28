Bosch Marks Three Decades of Motorcycle ABS – Advancing Road Safety Through Innovation

Milan, Italy – Bosch celebrates 30 years of innovation in motorcycle safety technology at EICMA 2025, marking a significant milestone since launching its first production-ready Motorcycle Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) in 1995 on the Kawasaki GPZ1100. Over the past three decades, Bosch has continued to redefine two-wheeler safety with groundbreaking advancements that have saved countless lives on the road.
Building on early passenger-car ABS technology from 1978, Bosch began developing motorcycle-specific systems in 1986 and established a global competence center for two-wheeler safety in Japan by 2007. Key milestones followed, including the compact ABS 9 in 2009, the lightweight ABS 10 for emerging markets in 2016, and the high-performance ABS 10 enhanced package in 2018. The launch of Motorcycle Stability Control (MSC) in 2013 further expanded Bosch’s commitment to active safety, offering protection in critical riding situations such as cornering and rapid maneuvers.
Bosch’s continued accident research underscores the real-world impact of its technology. According to Bosch Accident Research, if all motorcycles were equipped with ABS and MSC, more than 30% of injury-related accidents in Germany could be prevented or mitigated. This finding reinforces Bosch’s vision of a safer riding experience powered by intelligent systems that support riders in all conditions.
Today, motorcycle ABS is recognized globally as a cornerstone of rider safety and has become mandatory in major markets such as the European Union and India. Singapore will go a step further by requiring ABS on all new motorcycles, including those under 125 cc, from April 2027. As safety technologies for two-wheelers continue to gain momentum worldwide and across ASEAN, the Bosch plant in Amata, Rayong, Thailand, which is the company’s third motorcycle ABS manufacturing site after Japan and India, is ready to support growing ABS demand in Thailand and neighboring markets.
To address the increasing shift toward electrified mobility, Bosch has developed a range of solutions tailored to different two-wheeler segments. Its vehicle control unit and integrated electric drive are designed to enable electric mobility with 6 kW. For smaller vehicle classes, which are particularly popular in markets such as India and southeast Asia, Bosch offers additional in-hub drive systems and corresponding controller solutions. The new Bosch 3 kW drive control unit supports manufacturers in bringing electrification to compact vehicle segments. This unit combines the inverter, engine management, and vehicle control functions within a single compact component. When paired with a wheel hub motor, it enables comfort features such as smoother acceleration and cruise control for maintaining speed. The system’s electric traction control manages motor torque to prevent rear-wheel slip during acceleration, enhancing riding safety. One-throttle ride improves powertrain efficiency by enabling regenerative braking when the rider releases the throttle, extending the electric range by up to 8 percent. Built to withstand harsh conditions, the 2 kW drive control unit features a robust design with high vibration tolerance and IP67 protection, ensuring reliable performance in any weather and on any terrain.
As Bosch looks ahead, its mission remains clear: to enhance safety, efficiency, and connectivity for all riders through continuous innovation and intelligent technology.