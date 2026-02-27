Beyond Investment: Laying the Foundations for the Future

In a world defined by rapid transformation across the global economy, education, and international opportunities, planning for the future is no longer merely a matter of "financial returns". Instead, it requires comprehensive preparation across every dimension of life.

Krungthai WEALTH recently hosted exclusive events that seamlessly integrated international education insights with professional investment strategies, empowering clients and their families to step into the future with confidence and sustainability.

Strategic Planning for International Education

Education is arguably the most valuable long-term investment a family can make. This event offered a holistic overview of world-leading universities, featuring first-hand experiences shared by international education experts and distinguished alumni from top-tier institutions.

Attendees gained both strategic concepts and practical advice, designed to help parents systematically and meticulously map out their children’s educational journeys in alignment with their long-term aspirations.

