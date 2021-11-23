BGRIM wins five Asian Excellence Awards 2021 Honours recognise corporate excellence in investment, good governance on Asias leading level

The five prestigious awards are: “Asia’s Best CEO” goes to BGRIM Chairman and President Harald Link for leading the firm to achieve sustainable growth, being responsible to shareholders, investors and stakeholders equally, making the organisation credible and recognised domestically and internationally; “Asia’s Best CFO” is bestowed to Nopadej Karnasuta, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Executive Vice President - Finance and Accounting; “Best Investor Relations Professional” title is given to Solaya Na Songkhla, Senior Vice President – Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Sustainability; “Asia’s Best CSR” award reflects BGRIM’s corporate social and environmental responsibility by adhering to the principles of conducting business under ethical principles and good management; and “Best Investor Relations Company.”

The selections of Asian Excellence Awards are based on corporate information together with the opinion polls of investors, analysts and experts across Asia. These awards are given to organisations with good governance, having sustainable growth path, transparent disclosure of information and taking excellent care for all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, the awards are handed to individuals with visionary leadership, their ability to lead the firms to sustainable growth, excelling in financial management, social and environmental responsibility and international investor relations.