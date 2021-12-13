The Marriott Thailand Travel Show Is Back!

Marriott International will continue to drive the revival of the Kingdom's tourism industry this month, as it hosts the third edition of "Marriott Thailand Travel Show", a major consumer travel fair in the heart of Bangkok.

Back by popular demand, this enticing event will see 40 Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of hotels and resorts, covering 14 distinct brands, come together at Siam Paragon from 7-21 December 2021, to showcase their world-class accommodation, services and guest experiences. The aim is to stimulate domestic travel demand and give local residents the opportunity to stay in style in desirable destinations all across Thailand.

During the two-week-long travel fair at the popular Bangkok lifestyle mall, Thai nationals and local expats will be able to learn all about Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of hotels and discover a series of attractive packages and promotions for their next vacation.