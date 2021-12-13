The Marriott Thailand Travel Show Is Back!

Marriott International will continue to drive the revival of the Kingdom's tourism industry this month, as it hosts the third edition of "Marriott Thailand Travel Show", a major consumer travel fair in the heart of Bangkok.
Back by popular demand, this enticing event will see 40 Marriott Bonvoy portfolio of hotels and resorts, covering 14 distinct brands, come together at Siam Paragon from 7-21 December 2021, to showcase their world-class accommodation, services and guest experiences. The aim is to stimulate domestic travel demand and give local residents the opportunity to stay in style in desirable destinations all across Thailand.
During the two-week-long travel fair at the popular Bangkok lifestyle mall, Thai nationals and local expats will be able to learn all about Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of hotels and discover a series of attractive packages and promotions for their next vacation.
And that's not all; under a partnership with Krungsri Credit Card, the major Thai credit card provider, visitors to the Marriott Thailand Travel Show will be treated to an array of additional privileges. Cardholders who spend a minimum of THB 1,000 per day on their Krungsri Credit Card will be able to earn 10% cashback through point redemption, and those who spend THB 25,000 or more in one month will receive between THB 250 and THB 2,000 in cashback!
In addition, KTC cardholders will be rewarded with a free THB 100 Starbucks card or a THB 100 Shopee Discount Code (max. THB 1,000 per person per day) for every THB 5,000 of accumulated spending at the event! Finally, KTC's top spender (THB 80,000 or more) will each receive a 28-inch trolley bag, while the second and third highest spenders will win a 20-inch trolley bag!
Marriott International has an important role to play in stimulating the recovery of Thailand's tourism industry. Thai nationals and expats can enjoy staycations in desirable destinations nationwide, including urban sojourns in Bangkok, island escapes in Phuket and Koh Samui, blissful beachfront breaks in Krabi or Khao Lak, weekend retreats in Hua Hin, Pattaya and Rayong, or captivating cultural experiences in Chiang Mai or Chiang Rai. With 14 distinct brands ranging from modern midscale hotels to ultra-luxury resorts, every guest can find their ultimate vacation.
The Marriott Thailand Travel Show will be hosted at Siam Paragon from 7-21 December 2021. For more information, please visit https://hotel-deals.marriott.com/marriott-thailand-travel-show.
Published : December 13, 2021
