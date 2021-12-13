Sathien Setthasit leads Carabao Group to three SET Awards 2021 Top honours for CEO, performance and innovation

Such an innovation is the result of efforts to solve problems in the traditional channels. This mirrors the company's values and culture which encompass knowing, acting, accuracy and precision -- essential elements that propel the company's success. “The QR Codes printed on all crates and pallets allow us to monitor where our goods in the entire system are heading to, from agents to sub-agents on to small wholesale shops and on to the retail stores. "With this technology, we know in which areas the products are being distributed well or badly, how fast or slowly they are being sold. “This allows us to quickly tackle problems in each area on the spot, for example, by organising promotional activities in areas that do not sell well, or to fix the distribution of products in areas that are not yet covered.”

Mr. Sathien noted that the Q-Pack has clearly improved the Carabao Group's business because the information it makes available helps the company sell products faster and better. Crucially, it enhances the company's competitiveness especially in the beverage business through the traditional retail outlets, or grocery stores, across the country as they are still an important channel to reach consumers.

Next year, the Carabao Group will continue to launch several new products in groups such as Functional Drinks and is also preparing to launch new products in the C+ Lock health drink line. However, the real highlight is the introduction of a new product line that uses cannabis leaves and CBD extracts as ingredients. These new products will surely create excitement in the market. He said: “Next year will see a lot of new product development to drive the company's growth. At the same time, cost control will be deepened and energy bills reduced to keep profitability at a good level.”

Throughout 2021, a year full of negative factors and uncertainty, the Carabao Group and its CEO have shown excellence in performance to reinforce the company's proud status as a leading Thai business on the world stage.