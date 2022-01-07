SCBS unveils five economic forecasts for the Year of the Roaring Tiger

SCBS Research Group Managing Director Sukit Udomsirikul stated that despite the global COVID-19 crisis, stock market volatility has decreased for the year 2021. As can be seen, stock markets around the world, including the Thai stock market, have recovered quickly. Despite the fact that the pandemic is still considered severe, the SET Index has recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels. This is because governments all over the world have accelerated economic stimulus measures and pumped money into financial markets at an unprecedented rate and intensity. Low interest rates and rising inflation have prompted investors to shift their money to higher risk stock markets.

Economic activity is expected to return to pre-COVID-19 crisis levels in 2022, implying stable GDP growth, slower inflation, rising interest rates, and tax increases to balance the government's financial position. Finally, returns on stock market investments are expected to fall from 2021.

The rate of growth in developed economies (DM) will slow down. According to the IMF, GDP will grow at 4.5%, while the rate of growth in emerging markets (EM) is expected to recover at 5.1% in the latter half of 2022 as countries are reopening. With more and more people getting vaccinated, tourism and hospitality businesses will recover, partially offsetting the reduction in economic stimulus measures designed to boost consumption during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020-2021. The new outbreak of the Omicron strain, on the other hand, is viewed as a risk that could cause economic forecasts to fall short of expectations.

Based on a "carefully positive" view, Thai economic trends in 2022 are expected to recover to 3.6 - 4.0% growth from a -6.1% contraction in 2020 and 1.0% growth in 2021. Exports are expected to grow by 2%, and approximately 8 million foreign tourists are expected to enter the country. Profits at publicly traded companies will increase by 6% yoy, driven by a 3 - 4% increase in GDP. SCBS estimates the SET Index's yield to be 5% by the end of 2022, and 8% when dividends are factored in. In the worst-case scenario, the Thai economy's growth rate could be reduced to a mere 2.6 % if the Omicron strain spreads unchecked, with listed companies growing at or near zero percent.

For investment strategy, investors should focus on growth stocks at reasonable prices, which are divided into two groups: 1) stocks that are expected to return to growth following the economic cycle and the opening up of more economic activities, such as KBANK, AMATA, ZEN, LH, and GULF; and 2) stocks that are likely to grow exponentially and benefit from modern business transformation trends, such as DELTA, ADVANC, ONEE, SECURE, and XPG.

Investment views for individual stocks: