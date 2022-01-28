Retirement-oriented provident fund grabs top investment award

The Registered Provident Fund of “Principal Target Date Retirement” was the winner for the fourth year in the Provident Fund awards for pooled funds less than 10 billion baht.

The fund first won the award in that category in 2017, and then followed it up with successes in 2018 and 2019, said Principal Asset Management (Principal).

The fund, established in the third quarter of 2014, finished runner-up in 2020, said Pajaree Punyashthiti, Principal executive vice president and head of Provident Fund and Private Fund Business Development.

She said the fund would hit 10 billion baht soon as it currently consists of 31,977 members from 285 companies.

“The fund has received a good response among companies as it was designed to meet the needs of members who have different retirement dates,” she said.

She explained that members can choose investment plans based on their age and risk tolerance, while the fund manager will adjust members' investment portfolios both short-term and long-term, focusing on diversifying investment in various assets, such as bonds, equities, properties and gold.

"Members who retire from their position can continue to keep their investment with the fund," she said. "The fund also allows members who have expertise in investment allocation to adjust their investment by themselves."

Pajaree said Principal is a world-class financial service provider with expertise in retirement savings for more than 140 years.