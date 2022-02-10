Mon, February 14, 2022

business

Mikimoto celebrates love with its dazzling ‘Valentine 2022’ collection of precious gifts

As Valentine’s Day approaches with love and infatuation filling the air, Mikimoto – the number one pearl jewellery brand from Japan – is celebrating the day of love with a special “Valentine 2022” collection featuring impressive precious gifts that represent pure love.

 

Blending the purity and beauty of round, lustrous, high-quality Akoya pearl with Mikimoto’s famed design and haute craftsmanship, the collection comprises various accessories that include earrings, a pendant, ring and necklace deftly constructed with Akoya pearls and diamonds.

Mikimoto celebrates love with its dazzling ‘Valentine 2022’ collection of precious gifts

Eye-catching and impressive, the setting of either white or yellow gold is inspired by delicate ribbon tied into a bow, accented with shimmering diamonds that forever represent the sparkle of love.

This timeless collection also includes an Akoya pearl necklace with lustrous, round 7.00-7.50mm pearls with a ribbon-shaped clasp in white or yellow gold, which allows the necklace to be adjusted to desirable length or to be used as a bracelet.

Mikimoto celebrates love with its dazzling ‘Valentine 2022’ collection of precious gifts Mikimoto also presents a meticulously designed set inspired by two hearts “that beat as one”. The set comprises Akoya pearl earrings and an Akoya pearl pendant with diamonds that symbolise luxury and stability. The brand also offers a bracelet with a “LOVE” pendant adorned with perfectly round Akoya pearls as a heartfelt gift for Valentine’s.

Mikimoto celebrates love with its dazzling ‘Valentine 2022’ collection of precious gifts Experience these special festive gift collections throughout the month of love this February at Boutique Mikimoto, Level M, Siam Paragon, or call 0-2129-4444 for more details.

Published : February 10, 2022

Nation Thailnad
