Mikimoto celebrates love with its dazzling ‘Valentine 2022’ collection of precious gifts

Blending the purity and beauty of round, lustrous, high-quality Akoya pearl with Mikimoto’s famed design and haute craftsmanship, the collection comprises various accessories that include earrings, a pendant, ring and necklace deftly constructed with Akoya pearls and diamonds.

Eye-catching and impressive, the setting of either white or yellow gold is inspired by delicate ribbon tied into a bow, accented with shimmering diamonds that forever represent the sparkle of love.

This timeless collection also includes an Akoya pearl necklace with lustrous, round 7.00-7.50mm pearls with a ribbon-shaped clasp in white or yellow gold, which allows the necklace to be adjusted to desirable length or to be used as a bracelet.

Mikimoto also presents a meticulously designed set inspired by two hearts “that beat as one”. The set comprises Akoya pearl earrings and an Akoya pearl pendant with diamonds that symbolise luxury and stability. The brand also offers a bracelet with a “LOVE” pendant adorned with perfectly round Akoya pearls as a heartfelt gift for Valentine’s.

