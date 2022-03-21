SCG partners up with Enphase Energy to offer solar energy for homes

SCG Solar Roof Solutions, a leading solar rooftop system for homes, is joining up with US energy service provider Enphase Energy, to power microinverter technology to become the first and only provider of solar systems in Thailand’s residential market.
"We are living in an era of ever-changing technology to make our lives easier, better and greener. Solar energy, known as renewable or clean energy, is a global trend that every sector is focusing on because it helps consumers by reducing electricity bills, and the world by lowering carbon dioxide emission and contributing to a greener environment," a statement from SCG said.
Thongchai Sophon, SCG’s chief of housing products business, said the solar rooftop market has grown dramatically, especially in the industrial sector, where the technology has been focused on as an investment for cost reduction.
In the household sector, he said, solar projects have been encouraged and developed to become more accessible and affordable to reflect the energy consumption behaviour of consumers who have been working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic.
"SCG Solar Roof Solutions is cooperating with leading energy service provider in the US, Enphase Energy, to create solutions that power microinverter technology driven by intelligent software to elevate solar roof systems," he said.
He added that SCG is ready to become a one-stop service of the residential solar market with its advanced yet clean technology solution of solar rooftops.
Meanwhile, Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy, said he was pleased that Enphase has joined forces with SCG, the largest and longest-standing building material company in Thailand and emerging champion for solar energy in the region.
In the partnership, Enphase microinverters provide great value with a complete AC solar solution that does not use high-voltage DC and with rapid shutdown as standard, he added.
"We look forward to working together to bring the most reliable solar technology to the Thailand market,” he said.
He added that the company's microinverter technology, which is a single panel solar control system, is considered the most cost-effective system.
There is also a rapid shutdown system that quickly shuts down the system for maximum safety, he said.
"We also believe that moving forward with SCG will help raise the standard of the solar roof system to be more efficient and be ready to become a leader in the Thai market,” he added.
Why did SCG choose the microinverters system?
Microinverters convert solar energy from DC power to AC power and generate power efficiently yet safely throughout the house. With one microinverter per module, solar production keeps working even if the microinverter fails. This smart software system can guarantee the safety of all users.
High Performance
Even when there are shadows or clouds passing over the solar array, this technology can capture energy because each solar panel operates independently.
Safety
Microinverters are inherently safe because they operate at the same low voltage AC power as your home. With built-in “rapid shutdown”, utility workers and first responders are safe as your solar power is turned off instantly in case of emergency.
Real-Time Monitoring
Users can easily monitor and manage power-generating efficiency through the home in real-time from SCG Solar Roof Solutions Application.
“SCG Solar Roof Solutions targets solar rooftop to be the leading enterprise of the residential solar market in Thailand by aiming to secure our sale at 300 per cent from 2021 using customer database strategy together with cooperating with strategic partners like Enphase Energy," Thongchai said.
"We provide an all-in-one system from checking the roof before installing solar panels to designing and submitting for government approval with a 25-year warranty to ensure that the installation is standardised and safe for users. We believe this cooperation will strengthen and enhance our performance to the maximum,” he added.
For more information, visit https://www.scgbuildingmaterials.com/th/solution/solar-roof, www.scghome.com, SCG HOME Experience, SCG Home Boonthavorn and SCG Authorised Dealer or call SCG HOME Contact Centre at (02) 586 2222.
Published : March 21, 2022
