SCG partners up with Enphase Energy to offer solar energy for homes

Thongchai Sophon, SCG’s chief of housing products business, said the solar rooftop market has grown dramatically, especially in the industrial sector, where the technology has been focused on as an investment for cost reduction.

In the household sector, he said, solar projects have been encouraged and developed to become more accessible and affordable to reflect the energy consumption behaviour of consumers who have been working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"SCG Solar Roof Solutions is cooperating with leading energy service provider in the US, Enphase Energy, to create solutions that power microinverter technology driven by intelligent software to elevate solar roof systems," he said.

He added that SCG is ready to become a one-stop service of the residential solar market with its advanced yet clean technology solution of solar rooftops.

Meanwhile, Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy, said he was pleased that Enphase has joined forces with SCG, the largest and longest-standing building material company in Thailand and emerging champion for solar energy in the region.

In the partnership, Enphase microinverters provide great value with a complete AC solar solution that does not use high-voltage DC and with rapid shutdown as standard, he added.

"We look forward to working together to bring the most reliable solar technology to the Thailand market,” he said.

He added that the company's microinverter technology, which is a single panel solar control system, is considered the most cost-effective system.