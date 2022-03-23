Bitkub Blockchain Technology, Metaverse Thailand developing visual world platform

The metaverse platform will use Web 3.0 technology, in which users can own decentralised wallets. This new dimension of technology will enhance users’ experiences and they can take ownership of every asset and business in the visual world.

Users can also utilise Meta tokens and Kub coins as a medium of exchange in the visual world. For example, they can exchange Bitkub NFTs, go in for decentralised finance and game financials, visit the Meta NFT marketplace, take part in marketing or virtual business and drop in at online stores. Additionally, they can make an exchange for other tokens on Bitkub Chain and via Meta.

“The cooperation between Bitkub Chain and Metaverse Thailand is another step in expanding the ecosystem from Bitkub Chain to Metaverse, in which we can connect to other projects via state-of-the-art technology,” said Bitkub Blockchain Technology CEO Passakorn Pannok.

“After Metaverse Thailand becomes our partner, 900,000 Bitkub Next users will have a chance to access Metaverse Thailand, while Metaverse Thailand users can also access Bitkub Chain’s ecosystem,” Passakorn added.

“This collaboration will accelerate technological development while dramatically increasing mutual benefit and productivity for both parties,” said Opas Chedpunt, co-founder of Metaverse Thailand and CEO of M Vision.

“Moreover, it will strengthen the metaverse ecosystem and inspire Thailand’s blockchain industry,” Opas added.