Bitkub announces BKC Oracle an official project for blockchain development

BKC Oracle is an important tool for developing smart contracts or dApps that bridges the data from off-chain to on-chain via smart contracts. This allows blockchain developers to connect the secure and up-to-date data on Bitkub Chain infrastructure more easily. Furthermore, BKC Oracle is a project developed by Loremboard team via the support from Bitkub Venture, a venture capital company under Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd.
BKC Oracle will be the main infrastructure on Bitkub Chain connected the data from the real world to blockchain that supports blockchain developers to use the tools and platform more efficiently. The prominent usage example is “Data Feeds”, the leading feature on BKC Oracle that can extract cryptocurrency price data from off-chain in a real time within a couple minutes.
In addition, BKC Oracle has a highly secure and flexible infrastructure to facilitate blockchain developers on Bitkub Chain’s ecosystem with the following features:
Published : Apr 28, 2022
