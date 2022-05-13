GULF achieves a new-high core profit in Q1/22 due to IPP power project and share of profit from INTUCH

Gulf Energy Development Plc. (GULF) reported the financial results of Q1/22 with total revenue of THB 22,453 million, an increase of 125% YoY. The growth mainly came from the revenue recognition of Gulf SRC’s (GSRC) first unit and second unit (installed power generation capacity of 1,325 MW), which began commercial operation in 2021.

Another attribution is from the higher revenue of 12 gas-fired SPPs under GMP group due to higher electricity selling price, which is in line with the higher natural gas cost, and higher volume of electricity and steam sold to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) and industrial customers, with an increase in the number of industrial customers by 34.7 MW from the automotive, chemical, electronic components, and packaging sectors.

GULF also recognized higher revenue from the 465-MW Borkum Riffgrund 2 offshore wind power project (BKR2) in Germany thanks to the improved average wind speed from 9.8 m/s in Q1/21 to 11.0 m/s in Q1/22, despite the curtailment by the German government causing the decrease in average capacity factor to 39% from 41% in Q1/21.

Nonetheless, BKR2 received full revenue compensation for the total amount of electricity that was curtailed, as if there were no curtailment. Therefore, the situation did not affect GULF’s revenue. Moreover, the share of profit from Intouch Holdings Public Company Limited (INTUCH) of THB 1,100 million also attributed to GULF’s revenue growth in Q1/22.