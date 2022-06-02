Thailand's readiness to host GSW 2022

The Summit will be holding this global gathering of women in business and government from 60+ economies for active cross-border networking, robust best practice exchanges, inspiring presentations, with a focus on creative solutions to advance women’s economic progress globally.
The 2022 Summit's theme is “Women: Creating Opportunities in the New Reality.” This theme reflects new ways of women’s engagement in the new and changed global marketplace where ecommerce has thrived due to an ongoing pandemic. Women have contributed to raising national GDPs globally in past decades, and they will be critical players in the economic recovery post-COVID as workers, small business owners, consumers and investors.
Published : Jun 21, 2022
Published : June 02, 2022
By : THE NATION
