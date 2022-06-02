Tue, June 21, 2022

Thailand's readiness to host GSW 2022

Mrs. Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, Chair of the Thai Host Committee of Global Summit of Women 2022 (GSW), invited the ambassadors and diplomats of foreign countries to update Thailand's readiness to host the summit at the Centara Grand at Central World during June 23-25th, 2022.

The Summit will be holding this global gathering of women in business and government from 60+ economies for active cross-border networking, robust best practice exchanges, inspiring presentations, with a focus on creative solutions to advance women’s economic progress globally.  

The 2022 Summit's theme is “Women:  Creating Opportunities in the New Reality.”  This theme reflects new ways of women’s engagement in the new and changed global marketplace where ecommerce has thrived due to an ongoing pandemic.  Women have contributed to raising national GDPs globally in past decades, and they will be critical players in the economic recovery post-COVID as workers, small business owners, consumers and investors.

