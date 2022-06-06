Westin Hotels & Resorts teams up with Strava to motivate fitness enthusiasts of all levels to go the extra mile in celebration of global running day

The ‘RunWESTIN Challenge’

Marriott Bonvoy members participating in the Challenge must complete 10 hours of physical activity within the month of June by running, in addition to other types of exercise including walking, biking, wheelchair, and hiking. The challenge of 600 minutes or 10 hours of activity for the month is informed by the American Heart Association’s recommendation of at least 150 minutes – roughly 2.5 hours – of physical activity per week . Upon completion of the Challenge at the end of the month, 500 participating members will then be selected at random to receive 40,000 Marriott Bonvoy points each.

How to Participate

Marriott Bonvoy members can begin registering for the ‘RunWESTIN Challenge’ on May 25 via the Strava app. The Challenge kicks off June 1 and closes June 30 at 11:59 p.m. in each participant's respective time zone. Members can register at any point throughout June and complete their 10 hours of activity throughout the month in order to be eligible for the 40,000 points.

"Strava empowers athletes everywhere to find joy through movement,” said David Lorsch, Chief Revenue Officer, Strava. “We're excited to celebrate Global Running Day with Westin and inspire Marriott Bonvoy members around the world to stay active with the power of Strava Challenges this June.”

To learn more about well-being at Westin, please visit www.westin.marriott.com and join the conversation @westin and #runwestin. To download the free Strava app on your smartphone, visit the App store and search for Strava. To download Strava on your desktop, visit https://www.strava.com.

