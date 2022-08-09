Thailand Climate Action Conference concludes successfully with over 3,000 participants

The event was held on August 5-6 at Siam Paragon shopping mall in Bangkok.

In his closing remarks on August 6, Varawut said the forum has successfully created awareness and propulsion among target groups from all sectors to work together on Thailand’s climate issues. “Throughout the two-day event, we also realised the full potential of Thai people when working together to bring about the change, especially among the new generation who wish to see an improvement in the country’s climate change management,” he said.

He added that groups of young participants have proposed that the government increase the efficiency in educating the public on environmental issues on top of providing financial and technological support, as well as amend the laws to maximise public access to renewable energy. He said the ministry would discuss with related agencies about adapting these suggestions into its action plans.

Varawut said the meeting also helped agencies realise and understand the government’s long-term policy that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha had announced in the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in November 2021 that Thailand aims to become carbon neutral in 2050 and achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in 2065.