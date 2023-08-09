Minor Hotels Group seeks to redress shortage in hospitality sector talent through AIHM

The BBA in Global Hospitality Management programme on offer at AIHM comes at a time when the industry is experiencing a severe workforce shortage crisis.

Chris Meylan, chief operating officer of Minor Education, a subsidiary of Minor Hotels Group that established and is running AIHM, said that hotel operators worldwide face two challenges in terms of human resources.

One is to attract young people into the industry and the other is to retain them and encourage them to grow within the industry, he explained.

Minor Hotels, one of the world's leading hotel owners, operators, and investors, is striving to overcome these challenges and the current shortage by educating young talents, particularly in Thailand and the Asia region, to pursue a career in the hospitality industry.

"We believe in education. We strongly believe in growing people by giving them skills and competencies to be successful in their careers and also to be able to grow," he said.

The group founded the Asian Institute of Hospitality Management (AIHM) in 2021 in academic association with Les Roches, Switzerland's top hospitality school.

"At AIHM, we try to get young people who are interested in the hospitality industry and give them a full international quality education along with the potential to be able to work in the industry and hopefully give them opportunities to progress," he said.

Meylan highlighted the distinct advantages of studying at AIHM, the main one being that the institution is able to offer a degree curriculum and related certificate programmes in academic association with Les Roches. This means that Les Roches officials visit every year to inspect the quality of the AIHM degree.