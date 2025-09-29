Rabbit Life reports 22% growth with 1.92 billion baht in premiums

In addition, the company’s performance was strongly supported across all major distribution channels. The agency channel remained a key driver, generating new business premiums that grew by 136% to 351.18 million baht. The broker channel also delivered robust growth of 79%, reaching 250.89 million baht.

Meanwhile, the online channel (internet sales) continued to perform strongly, maintaining its solid fourth position in the market. New business premiums from this channel amounted to 67.56 million baht.

The success achieved across all channels reflects the strength of Rabbit Life’s quality agency network, as well as its effective partnerships with business allies, which have helped expand the customer base in a sustainable and efficient way.

“For the final quarter of the year, the company has laid out an omni-channel strategy by developing and refining every touch point in order to deliver the best possible experience for customers,” Korn said.

This includes, in particular, an online insurance purchasing system that is fast, user-friendly, and allows customers to customise their coverage according to their individual needs.

Rabbit Life offers the iService system, which provides close after-sales care, ensuring peace of mind and enabling customers to contact the company at any time. At the same time, the company is launching marketing campaigns both online and offline to reach every generation of customers who want to plan their taxes and finances effectively.

The focus will be on boosting sales of tax-deductible insurance products, such as Hero 10/1, Hero 10/3 and Hero 10/5, which are expected to help the company close 2025 with total premiums exceeding 2.6 billion baht.

Looking ahead to 2026, Rabbit Life is committed to building on this momentum by levelling up the consumer experience through the development of products that provide life protection, health coverage and long-term financial planning.

This will be carried out alongside a data-driven insurance strategy aimed at creating more flexible and accessible solutions, reinforcing the company’s image as a brand for the new generation.

“We also aim to strengthen our network of quality agents, with a sales target of more than 3 billion baht in 2026, representing a 15% increase compared with the previous year,” Korn added.

Thanya Suewaja, Executive Vice President of Rabbit Life, added that alongside product and channel development, the company also prioritises organisational growth and efficiency.

To strengthen synergy with the BTS ecosystem, the company has relocated its headquarters to BTS Visionary Park.

“This move not only reflects our readiness for sustainable growth but also provides our customers with convenient access to the head office, offering seamless connectivity to the city’s central transport system,” Thanya said.

With a modern working environment, the new office is designed to encourage collaboration, foster innovation and integrate digital technology to improve efficiency, while also enhancing staff welfare and quality of life.

“This strategy is vital for attracting and retaining top talent over the long term,” he added.

Korn concluded by saying that Rabbit Life is committed to growing alongside its customers by developing products that meet every life stage.

“Guided by our vision to ‘Think differently to improve your life with life insurance that hedges your bets and provides simplified solutions’, we aim to strengthen both our organisation and our people, positioning ourselves as a modern life insurance company that is competitive in today’s market and dedicated to long-term sustainable growth,” he said.