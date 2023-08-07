IT report reveals 92% of Thai IT Leaders expect Generative AI to soon have a big role at their organizations
Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, today released its latest State of IT report with key trends from IT leaders across 28 counties, including 200 respondents from Thailand.
The report highlights trends impacting IT organizations, such as shifting approaches to application development, the widening gap between IT services demand and supply, and the transformative impact of automation and artificial intelligence.
Key insights of this year’s State of IT report include:
Generative AI is set to revolutionize IT. 85% of IT leaders in Thailand say the role of AI in their organizations is well-defined, a figure poised to grow as 92% believe generative AI, specifically, will soon have a prominent role in their organizations. Leaders are proceeding with caution, however, with 64% concerned about generative AI’s ethics.
Ongoing digital transformations are sapping IT capacity. 70% of Thai IT organizations have trouble keeping up with demands from the business, with the situation anticipated to worsen as 73% project increased demand over the next 18 months. In response, 92% of Thai IT leaders say they’re increasingly focused on driving operational efficiencies.
Teams seek to scale app development. Only 45% of Thai IT organizations can support all app development requests they receive. To scale their capacity, 85% have adopted low-code or no-code tools, and 48% use composability.
Teams take an “all of the above” approach to security as threats loom. 75% of Thai IT leaders have trouble balancing business and security objectives, prompting them to adopt an array of defence measures. 52% of Thai IT organizations use data encryption, for example, and 44% use multi-factor authentication.
Comments on the news:
“Demands on IT leaders are increasing today to meet rising customer expectations and navigate an evolving business landscape. They are being asked to do more with fewer resources and move quicker with their projects," said Amit Suxena, Vice President, Asean, Salesforce. “As IT leaders in Thailand focus on operational efficiencies, they need to harness the power of AI and automation to meet this goal and deliver business success.”