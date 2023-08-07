IT report reveals 92% of Thai IT Leaders expect Generative AI to soon have a big role at their organizations

Generative AI is set to revolutionize IT. 85% of IT leaders in Thailand say the role of AI in their organizations is well-defined, a figure poised to grow as 92% believe generative AI, specifically, will soon have a prominent role in their organizations. Leaders are proceeding with caution, however, with 64% concerned about generative AI’s ethics.

Ongoing digital transformations are sapping IT capacity. 70% of Thai IT organizations have trouble keeping up with demands from the business, with the situation anticipated to worsen as 73% project increased demand over the next 18 months. In response, 92% of Thai IT leaders say they’re increasingly focused on driving operational efficiencies.

Teams seek to scale app development. Only 45% of Thai IT organizations can support all app development requests they receive. To scale their capacity, 85% have adopted low-code or no-code tools, and 48% use composability.

Teams take an “all of the above” approach to security as threats loom. 75% of Thai IT leaders have trouble balancing business and security objectives, prompting them to adopt an array of defence measures. 52% of Thai IT organizations use data encryption, for example, and 44% use multi-factor authentication.