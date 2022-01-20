Fri, January 21, 2022

life

EU endorses Thailand Digital Health Pass on the “Mor Prom” application, available for foreigners residing in Thailand

From January 2022, the "Mor Prom" app is now available to foreigners residing in Thailand as long as they have received at least one dose of a recognised COVID vaccine. The app enables them to view their vaccine history and related information and it can be downloaded on App Store or Playstore.

In Thailand, the "Digital Health Pass" can be used as confirmation of vaccine status, when visiting shopping malls, restaurants, movie theatres, fitness centres, gyms, sports stadia, or other popular places.

Moreover, for those planning to travel in Europe this year, European Union ("EU") has certified the Thailand Digital Health Pass ("Mor Prom") as equivalent to the EU Digital COVID19 Clearance Certificate, enabling it to be used for travel to and within the 27 member states of the European Union and over 30 other countries and territories outside the EU which recognize the EU certificate. Thailand is the second ASEAN country whose digital health pass has been recognised in this way by the EU.

Recognised vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), include Comirnaty (BioNTech and Pfizer), Nuvaxovid (Novavax), Spikevax (Moderna), Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca), and COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen, although other vaccines are under review and individual EU countries have sanctioned the recognition of Sinovac and Sinopharm, as have non-EU states such as the UK, where the EU Digital Certificate is accepted.

When you first use the application, your 13 digit number and your mobile phone number are required for registration.

"Pink Card" or "Social Securities card" holders will have 13 digit number but those numbers will not be registered in the MOPH immunization center until you have received your first covid-19 vaccine.

Those who are not registered for Social Security will not be able to register, and should contact the hospital or vaccination site where the vaccine was administered in order to receive a 13 digit number. 
To register on the "Mor Prom" application, you will receive a one-time passcode or OTP to complete your security check, after which it is ready to use.

EU endorses Thailand Digital Health Pass on the “Mor Prom” application, available for foreigners residing in Thailand  

Vaccine passport turns digital

International Vaccination Certificates or "Vaccine passports", are available via app by submitting a request through the' International Vaccination Certificate' button. You can them monitor the status of this request. Once confirmed, there are 3 options for delivery of the certification:-

-    Collect in person 
-    Postal Delivery  
-    E-Vaccine Passport (QR Code)

COVID-19 vaccination documentation represents an important step towards the resumption of international travel. If you're at all unsure about this or any aspect of travel from or to Thailand, please email US to get our advice the best solution for you and more details on how to proceed.

  
MBMG (BKK)
✆ 02-665-2537,096-145-9168 
✉︎ [email protected]
 
MBMG (HUA HIN) 
✆ 032-516203, 0621599462
✉︎ [email protected]

Published : January 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

Nation Thailnad
