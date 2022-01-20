EU endorses Thailand Digital Health Pass on the “Mor Prom” application, available for foreigners residing in Thailand  

In Thailand, the "Digital Health Pass" can be used as confirmation of vaccine status, when visiting shopping malls, restaurants, movie theatres, fitness centres, gyms, sports stadia, or other popular places.

Moreover, for those planning to travel in Europe this year, European Union ("EU") has certified the Thailand Digital Health Pass ("Mor Prom") as equivalent to the EU Digital COVID19 Clearance Certificate, enabling it to be used for travel to and within the 27 member states of the European Union and over 30 other countries and territories outside the EU which recognize the EU certificate. Thailand is the second ASEAN country whose digital health pass has been recognised in this way by the EU.

Recognised vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), include Comirnaty (BioNTech and Pfizer), Nuvaxovid (Novavax), Spikevax (Moderna), Vaxzevria (AstraZeneca), and COVID-19 Vaccine Janssen, although other vaccines are under review and individual EU countries have sanctioned the recognition of Sinovac and Sinopharm, as have non-EU states such as the UK, where the EU Digital Certificate is accepted.