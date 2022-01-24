100 years Insulin and a century of quality for Novo Nordisk

John Dawber, Vice President and General Manager of Novo Nordisk Pharma Thailand, said January 23, 1922, or today 100 years ago, was a life-changing day in a history of diabetes patients around the world. Without the discovery of insulin, the future treatment of Diabetes was unknown and unpredictable, with very poor outcomes for patients.

And ever since insulin was discovered in 1921, Novo Nordisk has been inspired to work to change the lives of patients living with Diabetes. Founded in 1923, Novo Nordisk now has offices in more than 170 countries. We have more than 44,000 Novo Nordisk people around the world, of which we employ about 200 Novo Nordisk people in Thailand.

“A journey of insulin, today recognises 100 years for diabetes treatment, and Novo Nordisk is entering the century of diabetes healthcare as well”

Insulin, was originally harvested and purified from pigs and cows, is even still today delivered by an injection under the skin. Since 1921 and during the next 30 years up to the 1950’s the work of researchers focussed on purification of the insulinand increasing the time in between each injection.



