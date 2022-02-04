RBSO concert brings Mozart clarinet concerto, Beethoven works on Feb 5

The Royal Bangkok Symphony Orchestra (RBSO) is staging a concert “Roeland Hendrikx plays Mozart Clarinet Concerto” at Thailand Cultural Centre in Bangkok's Huai Kwang district on February 5 at 7.30pm.
The concert is organised by RBSO, B.Grimm and Tourism Authority of Thailand, with Muang Thai Insurance, Bangkok Dusit Medical Services, King Power, Siam Commercial Bank, SCG Foundation, Kasikornbank and BJC Big C Group as sponsors.
The concert features Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Clarinet Concerto in A major, K. 622, which will be played by famous Belgian clarinettist Roeland Hendrikx, and Ludwig van Beethoven's Leonore Overture No. 3, Op. 72b and Symphony No. 8 in F major, Op. 93, which will be conducted by Dutch conductor Sander Teepen.
Hendrikx had played music with several leading orchestra bands, such as Flemish Symphony Orchestra, Flemish Radio Orchestra, Limberg Symphonic Orchestra, Georgia Philharmonic, Symphonic Orchestra of Lithuania and The Philharmonia Orchestra of Hagen.
Meanwhile, Teepen had conducted music with several leading orchestra bands, such as Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, Slovak State Philharmonic Orchestra Košice and The Hague Philharmonic Orchestra.
Tickets are available at Thaiticketmajor priced at 400, 800, 1,200, 1,600 and 2,000 baht. Students and elderly people aged 60 years or above will receive a 50 per cent discount on ticket prices.
Interested people can contact Thaiticketmajor 02-262-3456, RBSO: 02-255 6617-8, 02 255 9191-2, www.rbsothailand.com and email: [email protected]
Published : February 04, 2022
