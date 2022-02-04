RBSO concert brings Mozart clarinet concerto, Beethoven works on Feb 5

Hendrikx had played music with several leading orchestra bands, such as Flemish Symphony Orchestra, Flemish Radio Orchestra, Limberg Symphonic Orchestra, Georgia Philharmonic, Symphonic Orchestra of Lithuania and The Philharmonia Orchestra of Hagen.

Meanwhile, Teepen had conducted music with several leading orchestra bands, such as Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra, Slovak State Philharmonic Orchestra Košice and The Hague Philharmonic Orchestra.



Tickets are available at Thaiticketmajor priced at 400, 800, 1,200, 1,600 and 2,000 baht. Students and elderly people aged 60 years or above will receive a 50 per cent discount on ticket prices.

Interested people can contact Thaiticketmajor 02-262-3456, RBSO: 02-255 6617-8, 02 255 9191-2, www.rbsothailand.com and email: [email protected]