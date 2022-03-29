Game on! Microsoft rolls out PC Game Pass in Thailand for only Bt3

Those who join the preview in the Xbox Insider app can trial the PC Game Pass for 3 baht during the preview period. Participants will also be invited to share their feedback so improvements can be made across the service.

PC Game Pass launched in 2019 in partnership with the PC gaming community.

"At Xbox, our mission is simple, to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet. Bringing PC Game Pass to new countries in Southeast Asia is an important part of how we will achieve this as we strive to reach billions of players,” said Jeremy Hinton, Xbox Asia business lead.

PC Game Pass includes Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires IV, Sea of Thieves and Microsoft Flight Simulator, among others. This includes new Xbox Game Studios titles on day one like Halo Infinite, as well as iconic franchises like Fallout and The Elder Scrolls from Bethesda Softworks, independent games and blockbusters. EA Play is also included with the service, featuring some of the world’s biggest franchises including FIFA, Battlefield, The Sims and Mass Effect.