Game on! Microsoft rolls out PC Game Pass in Thailand for only Bt3

Players who register for the PC Game Pass preview will get access to a library of over 100 high-quality games including new Xbox Game Studios releases on day one, Bethesda games, and an EA Play membership.
Those who join the preview in the Xbox Insider app can trial the PC Game Pass for 3 baht during the preview period. Participants will also be invited to share their feedback so improvements can be made across the service.
PC Game Pass launched in 2019 in partnership with the PC gaming community.
"At Xbox, our mission is simple, to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet. Bringing PC Game Pass to new countries in Southeast Asia is an important part of how we will achieve this as we strive to reach billions of players,” said Jeremy Hinton, Xbox Asia business lead.
PC Game Pass includes Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5, Age of Empires IV, Sea of Thieves and Microsoft Flight Simulator, among others. This includes new Xbox Game Studios titles on day one like Halo Infinite, as well as iconic franchises like Fallout and The Elder Scrolls from Bethesda Softworks, independent games and blockbusters. EA Play is also included with the service, featuring some of the world’s biggest franchises including FIFA, Battlefield, The Sims and Mass Effect.
“PC Game Pass features a large library of high-quality titles from diverse game studios, with experiences from every genre. Xbox Insiders will get the first opportunity to experience the value that PC Game Pass offers, and we look forward to making the service available to more gamers soon.”
The PC Game Pass preview is also being rolled out in Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Vietnam.
Visit
https://www.microsoft.com/store/productid/9pldpg46g47z
Published : March 29, 2022
By : THE NATION
