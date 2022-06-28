'Tuk Tuk' marry off to Korea...

H.E. Mr. Moon said "Today's event was hosted as Ms. Marisa gladly accepted the donation request of Tuk Tuk, which is a symbol of Thailand to Korea. I hope that many Koreans watching this Tuk Tuk at ACH in Busan, recall good memories in Thailand or get to know about Thailand. As recently Thailand seek to promote its own soft power, this event will be one of the soft power cooperation cases between Korea and Thailand."

Ms. Marisa said, "By this opportunity, I wish the relationship between Thailand and Korea strengthen and it will be the milestone of both countries' exchange. As a Thai businessman, I would like to give help to Korean companies which has interest or expand their business to Thailand."

ACH, opened in 2017 in Busan, promote various culture of 10 ASEAN countries including Thailand. Especially, Thailand and Korea have the great human exchange. For example, before Covid-19, almost 1.9 million Korean visited Thailand and 0.5 million Thai travelled Korea. The donated 'Tuk Tuk' will be the symbol of the friendship and recovery of the human exchange between Thailand and Korea and promote Thailand in ACH in Korea.