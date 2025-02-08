Nation Group ‘goes beyond news’ as it launches flagship film ‘Will You Marry Monk?’

Nation group (Thailand) has officially launched the first-of-its-kind movie Will You Marry Monk?, embarking on its new journey beyond just a news business as it reaches the 55-year milestone.
Held at Bangkok's CentralwOrld, the opening event of the hilarious rom-com Will You Marry Monk? was hosted on Friday, with Thai superstars joining the inauguration.
Present at the inauguration were members of the movie’s cast including singer Arak “Pae” Amornsupasiri, Patara “Fae” Eksangkul, Kornnaphat “Orm” Sethratanapong, and comedian Jaturong Mokjok.
Set to hit cinemas on March 6, it was co-produced by five major companies, namely Transformation Film, Black Dragon Entertainment, Prakotkarndee, Gear Head, and Nation Group (Thailand).
Nation chief executive officer Shine Bunnag said on Friday that he sees potential in the Thai movie industry, adding that it could reach the same extent as those of other famous countries.
“We are no longer just a news-media organisation as we will expand to the entertainment industry. Investing in filmmaking is another important step for us.
“And this year, Nation Group also has many new projects coming to celebrate the organisation's 55th anniversary – more details will be announced soon. Stay tuned,” Shine said.
The CEO added that the movie would also depict valuable teachings, apart from the entertainment it offers.
The film follows the chaotic journey of Luang Phi Pae, a strict Thai Buddhist monk. He receives news from his sister Aom living in Japan that she is getting married.
Luang Phi Pae is shocked but must travel across the sea to attend her wedding.
Accompanied by temple layman Ta Song and the mischievous temple kid Ueng, Luang Phi Pae arrives in Japan only to discover a shocking truth – Aom's fiancé Monk Chin is a Japanese monk with a mysterious past as a gangster.
While the love between Aom and Monk Chin may not be forbidden by the monastic community itself, a laywoman marrying a monk is certainly a social faux pas. Determined to prevent what he believes to be a disastrous union, Luang Phi Pae embarks on a hilarious mission, facing cultural clashes and comedic situations along the way.