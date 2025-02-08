Nation Group ‘goes beyond news’ as it launches flagship film ‘Will You Marry Monk?’

Nation group (Thailand) has officially launched the first-of-its-kind movie Will You Marry Monk?, embarking on its new journey beyond just a news business as it reaches the 55-year milestone.

Held at Bangkok's CentralwOrld, the opening event of the hilarious rom-com Will You Marry Monk? was hosted on Friday, with Thai superstars joining the inauguration.

Present at the inauguration were members of the movie’s cast including singer Arak “Pae” Amornsupasiri, Patara “Fae” Eksangkul, Kornnaphat “Orm” Sethratanapong, and comedian Jaturong Mokjok.

Set to hit cinemas on March 6, it was co-produced by five major companies, namely Transformation Film, Black Dragon Entertainment, Prakotkarndee, Gear Head, and Nation Group (Thailand).

Nation chief executive officer Shine Bunnag said on Friday that he sees potential in the Thai movie industry, adding that it could reach the same extent as those of other famous countries.

“We are no longer just a news-media organisation as we will expand to the entertainment industry. Investing in filmmaking is another important step for us.