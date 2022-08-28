'Medlab Asia & Asia Health 2022' to collaborate with the Department of Health Service Support and the medical industry to strengthen Thailand as the Medical Hub of Asia

In addition to the support from the Department of Health Service Support, Medlab Asia & Asia Health has tied up with a number of acclaimed medical associations, both Thai and International such as the Thai Society of Radiological Technologists, Central Sterilising Services Association (Thailand), Thai Medical Device Technology Industry Association, Thai Society of Clinical Pathology, Philippine Association of Medical Technologists, Singapore Association of Clinical Biochemists, and Indonesian Society of Radiographers.

Rejoy Penacerrada, Conference Director, Informa Markets added, "This is a great opportunity for both Thai and international healthcare professionals to attend the medical conference. It can get challenging to meet and exchange medical knowledge when you are always on the go or lead a hectic work schedule as part of the healthcare system. But Medlab Asia and Asia Health makes it easy for the industry to meet with more than 30 expert speakers worldwide, in addition to learning about emerging epidemic situations such as Covid-19, smallpox, and other diseases. The forum will also teach how to control the disease and treat patients by using innovative medical equipment and modern medical technology which will be demonstrated through live product demos at the show.

The event is bringing together more than 300 leading companies from the healthcare industry across 24 countries such as the United States, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Taiwan, Switzerland, Sweden, Spain, Singapore, Pakistan, Malaysia, South Korea, Japan, Italy, India, Hungary, China, Hong Kong, Germany, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia, and Thailand. Amongst these companies some of the names all set with their product line up are ventilators from Mindray, all-in-one molecular diagnostics products from Randox Laboratories, hematology analyzers from Sysmex, among other medical devices are orthopedic surgery, general health care and services, x-ray machine, IT systems and solutions, physical therapy tools and movement restoration, medicine, and nutrition.

This will be the meeting place for dealers and distributors, hospital administrators' government agencies, private medical laboratories, medical technicians, industry leaders, and investors.

Find out more at https://www.medlabasia.com/asiahealth/en/overview/show-information.html.