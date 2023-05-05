Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival: Experience the charisma of Hong Kong's unique pop culture with legendary icons
Hong Kong has one of the most influential pop cultures among Asian cities, especially its pervasive Cantopop and movies from the 1980s to the 1990s, which gave birth to a lot of superstars who were well-known internationally. The timeless influence of those masterpieces can still be found in the pop culture of Hong Kong and even the rest of Asia.
The first-ever “Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival” kicks off in April, with over 20 exciting events scheduled throughout the year. An array of experiences await visitors to relive the golden age of Hong Kong superstars, including Leslie Cheung and Anita Mui, who reigned in the music and movie industries.
Some pop culture classics will be reinterpreted with unconventional modern elements, including makeovers of some one-of-a-kind melodies with new components, like jazz and a cappella. With fresh presentations of Hong Kong classics, these events pay tribute to the legendary trendsetters who have assiduously contributed to the local pop culture.
Hong Kong’s East-meets-West cultural ethos has long been adored by visitors from around the world. This celebration of culture with a variety of elements is a perfect opportunity to experience Hong Kong from a different angle. Here are four recommended experiences for visitors to savour and reminisce about the old days, paying tribute to the legends.
Passing on the Legend with a Brand New Interpretation
Miss You Much Leslie Exhibition
Date: from today until 9 Oct 2023
Location: Hong Kong Heritage Museum
To commemorate the 20th anniversary of the passing of Leslie Cheung (“Gor-gor”) this year, the Hong Kong Heritage Museum has organised the “Miss You Much Leslie Exhibition”, with Cheung’s close friends Florence Chan, William Chang and Wing Shya as guest curators. Featuring his stage costumes, vinyl records, music and film work, awards and personal collections, the exhibition presents Cheung’s legendary achievements in music and film, as well as his influence on popular culture.
Movie Tram – Tales Told by Cinematic Storytellers
Movie Tram
Date: 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 & 21 May 2023
** Tickets available online for registration
A quintessential Hong Kong symbol on the move, the tram is a vessel of the city’s unique scenery and memories, making it an ideal backdrop for a lot of Hong Kong movies. The Festival has partnered with Walk in Hong Kong to present “Movie Tram” tours. Led by docents, the participants will take a walking tour around film locations in Central & Western District before hopping onto a tram, where famous filmmakers, including Stanley Kwan and Kearen Pang, will share behind-the-scenes stories and inspirations for cinematic creativity, uncovering the gems of the city’s moving pictures.
In the Mood for Qipao – A Showcase of the Flourishing Era of Hong Kong Cinema
Cinderella and Her Qipao Exhibition
Date: Nov 2023 – Apr 2024
Location: Hong Kong Film Archive
The qipao (cheongsam) is a fashion symbol of Chinese culture, as well as a key styling element for female leads in a lot of Hong Kong movies. “Cinderella and Her Qipao” is an exhibition organised by the Hong Kong Film Archive, with over 30 qipaos from a selection of films spanning different eras will be on display, recreating the cultural landscapes of the past with pieces worn by iconic actresses such as Maggie Cheung and Brigitte Lin.
Out of Thin Air: Hong Kong Film Arts & Costumes Exhibition
Out of Thin Air:
Hong Kong Film Arts & Costumes Exhibition
Date: 3 May 2023 – 4 Sep 2023
Location: Hong Kong Heritage Museum
The Hong Kong Heritage Museum and Hong Kong Film Arts Association will jointly present the “Out of Thin Air: Hong Kong Film Arts & Costumes Exhibition”. Through the display of iconic costumes, props, sets, paraphernalia and workshop scenes, the exhibition will take visitors behind the scenes to explore the nature of Hong Kong’s film culture, as well as the highly adaptable professionalism and creative inclusiveness of film industry workers.
More riveting activities will debut soon. Make these experiences part of your itinerary and embark on a distinctive pop culture journey in the footsteps of legendary Hong Kong superstars.
For more information about the “Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival”, please visit https://www.pcf.gov.hk/en/.