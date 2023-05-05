Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival: Experience the charisma of Hong Kong's unique pop culture with legendary icons

Movie Tram – Tales Told by Cinematic Storytellers

Date: 6, 7, 13, 14, 20 & 21 May 2023

** Tickets available online for registration

A quintessential Hong Kong symbol on the move, the tram is a vessel of the city’s unique scenery and memories, making it an ideal backdrop for a lot of Hong Kong movies. The Festival has partnered with Walk in Hong Kong to present “Movie Tram” tours. Led by docents, the participants will take a walking tour around film locations in Central & Western District before hopping onto a tram, where famous filmmakers, including Stanley Kwan and Kearen Pang, will share behind-the-scenes stories and inspirations for cinematic creativity, uncovering the gems of the city’s moving pictures.



In the Mood for Qipao – A Showcase of the Flourishing Era of Hong Kong Cinema

Cinderella and Her Qipao Exhibition

Date: Nov 2023 – Apr 2024

Location: Hong Kong Film Archive

The qipao (cheongsam) is a fashion symbol of Chinese culture, as well as a key styling element for female leads in a lot of Hong Kong movies. “Cinderella and Her Qipao” is an exhibition organised by the Hong Kong Film Archive, with over 30 qipaos from a selection of films spanning different eras will be on display, recreating the cultural landscapes of the past with pieces worn by iconic actresses such as Maggie Cheung and Brigitte Lin.



Out of Thin Air: Hong Kong Film Arts & Costumes Exhibition

Date: 3 May 2023 – 4 Sep 2023

Location: Hong Kong Heritage Museum

The Hong Kong Heritage Museum and Hong Kong Film Arts Association will jointly present the “Out of Thin Air: Hong Kong Film Arts & Costumes Exhibition”. Through the display of iconic costumes, props, sets, paraphernalia and workshop scenes, the exhibition will take visitors behind the scenes to explore the nature of Hong Kong’s film culture, as well as the highly adaptable professionalism and creative inclusiveness of film industry workers.

More riveting activities will debut soon. Make these experiences part of your itinerary and embark on a distinctive pop culture journey in the footsteps of legendary Hong Kong superstars.

For more information about the “Hong Kong Pop Culture Festival”, please visit https://www.pcf.gov.hk/en/.

