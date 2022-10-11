Story of Thai Korean war veterans screened at Bangkok exhibition
The untold story of Thai Korean war veterans is being revealed at an innovative exhibition in Bangkok. The “K-Webtoon Exhibition” celebrates the diversity of K-pop cartoons with themes running from love to human conflict. Among the exhibits showing is the new series "One Day, My Beloved Idol Group’s Leader Disappeared!”.
The historical fantasy begins with the sudden disappearance of “K”, the leading member of a chart-topping K-pop boy band named Little Tiger. While K’s entire existence begins to mysteriously fade from the public's memory, the protagonist Pim, a plastic surgeon and the only devoted fan who remembers him, ends up time travelling into the past ― to the outbreak of the Korean War. Pim encounters young Thai soldiers and witnesses their sacrifice for his homeland.
The band's name, Little Tiger, comes from the moniker given by the then-commander of the 8th United States Army to recognise the Thai battalion's valour.
The exhibition also features various other videos and images from the Kakao Webtoon (Kakao) platform.
It runs at the Korean Cultural Centre on Sukhumvit Soi 15, 9am to 9pm on weekdays (5pm early closing on Friday).