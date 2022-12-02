Seasonal flavors, luxury ingredients make kakigori shaved ice popular even in winter

In response to this wave of popularity, shops specializing in shaved ice opened one after another across the nation. More and more varieties of shaved ice appeared with the use of thick fruit sauces made from whole fruits and techniques such as espuma, in which ingredients are processed into a foamy consistency. As ingredients became more lavish, prices also rose, and it is not unusual now for some to cost nearly ¥2,000.

According to an estimate by the association, there were about 200 shaved ice speciality stores nationwide in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic, but the figure has now doubled to about 400.

“The pace of new store openings in urban areas has slowed, but the trend has continued in rural areas,” said Ryusuke Koike, 50, the representative of the association’s board of members. “We expect the number to continue to rise for the time being.”

Seasonal features key

The boom has continued for years partly due to competition among shops to develop new varieties to keep attracting customers. Items used include a whole melon, Japanese-style shiratama mochi, and syrups flavoured by black tea and roasted green tea.

“There is a wide range of ingredients in both Japanese and Western-style flavours, and the flavours change greatly depending on spices and herbs used,” said Alice Saito, a 34-year-old fashion model who likes visiting shaved ice shops.

Sekka, another speciality shop in Toshima Ward, Tokyo, focuses on offering seasonal menu items using ingredients from each of the four seasons. In autumn, two types of syrup made from chestnut and its astringent peel are used, while in winter, shaved ice with rich flavours using cheese and zunda mashed green soybeans are offered.

“A sense of seasonality is becoming more important for shaved ice,” said Yuki Honda, the 39-year-old manager of the shop.

Tomoko Ogura, a food consultant, said: “Shaved ice has established its position as a slightly luxurious sweet. It has evolved into a year-round menu item that is not limited to summer.”

The Japan News

Asia News Network