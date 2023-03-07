A pie for every occasion: The magic of homemade Aussie pies

Ingredients (for 10 individual servings)

• Onion, finely chopped, 50g

• Australian Beef chuck mince, 500g

• Cooking oil, 1 tbs

• Beef stock, 2 cubes

• Water, 3/4 cup

• Salt and pepper to taste

• Plain flour, 3 tbs

• Shortcrust pastry, 10 sheets

• Puff pastry, 10 sheets

• For the glaze - 2 eggs

Method

Step 1: Cook onion and Aussie beef mince in cooking oil until well browned. Season to taste and add beef stock and water.

Step 2: Bring to a boil. Add plain flour, and simmer for 15 minutes until the meat mixture thickens. Set aside to cool.

Step 3: Line the pie tins with shortcrust pastry. Then spoon in the meat mixture and top with puff pastry sheet. Press down to seal the edges, trim, and glaze with egg.

Step 4: Bake at 195C for 20 minutes until golden.

Shabu Aussie Beef & Melt Cheese

If you’re craving a cheesy hand pie, look no further than the Shabu Australian Beef Melt Cheese Pie! This mouth-watering creation comes from the talented Chef Natty-Napavadee Payackso, owner and chef at CHA'Sant. She has crafted a filling with a robust savoury flavour with a hint of sweetness and a burst of umami from soy sauce and dashi. Bringing it all together is the cheesy goodness of cheddar and mozzarella. And let's not forget the star of the show, the tender, melt-in-your-mouth Australian beef chuck. Trust us, these hand pies are sure to hit the spot!

Ingredients (for 2 servings)

• Cooking oil, 1 tbsp

• Finely chopped onion, 1

• Australian beef chuck, 50 g

• Shabu sauce, 3 tbs

• Shredded mozzarella cheese, 50g

• Shredded cheddar cheese, 20 g

• Frozen puff pastry cups or tart shell (Aro), 1 pack

• Puff pastry, 1 sheet

Method

Step 1: Add cooking oil to the pan and cook Aussie beef and onions until meat is well browned. Add shabu sauce to taste.

Step 2: Meanwhile, place the frozen puff pastry sheet on the bench to soften.

Step 3: Using a knife, cut out circles to top the pies.

Step 4: Place approximately 20-25g of cooked shabu Aussie beef into each pie base/cup. Top with a sprinkle of cheese and cover with puff pastry circles. Spray lightly with olive oil. Bake at 180C for 20 minutes until golden.

Green Curry Aussie Beef Pie

This Thai fusion Green Curry Aussie Beef Pie is a new classic. Created by Chef Chao-Tawjan Catherine Punyasing, owner and chef of Bite Me Softly restaurant, this fusion of Thai and Australian cuisines features a filling made from Thai green curry paste and high-quality Australian beef. A must-try for anyone seeking a new and exciting culinary experience, this pie is a perfect blend of spices and tender meat, creating a flavour profile that is both well-balanced and satisfying. Don't settle for just any pie - take a taste adventure with this unique dish that is sure to leave you craving more.

Ingredients (for one 8-inch pie / 750 g)

• Mushrooms (champignon, shiitake, or king Oyster)

• Australian Angus Oyster Blade, 600 g

• Green brinjal, 120 g

• Green curry paste, 170 g

• Coconut milk, 250 g

• Whipping cream, 200 g

• Onion, 1

• Coconut sugar, 75 g

• Sour cream, 1 cup

• Fish sauce, 3 tbsp

• Red spur chilli pepper, 1

• Kaffir lime leaves, 2 (Chiffonade)

• Sweet basil, 20 g

• Ground fennel, 1/8 tsp

• Wheat flour, 2 tbsp

• Egg, 1

• Milk or cream, 1 tbsp (for the glaze)

• Salt, 5-10 g (to taste)

Method

Step 1: Stir-fry finely diced onions with a bit of oil or butter until golden or brown.

Step 2: Add mushrooms to the onions, occasionally stirring until cooked. Add green curry paste, ground fennel, and flour and stir until all is well combined and the curry paste is fragrant.

Step 3: Add all the seasonings, followed by all the liquids - whipping cream, sour cream and coconut milk - and stir to combine.

Step 4: Add oyster blade beef and cook until the beef is tender. After that add the rest of the vegetables and cook until aromatic.

Step 5: Put the meat filling in the puff pastry shell and top the pie with a puff pastry lid. Press down to seal the edges and trim.

Step 6: Glaze with egg mixture - whole beaten egg mixed with milk or cream and salt. Brush this glaze over the pastry before baking. Bake at 190C for 25-30 minutes until golden.

Massaman Aussie Beef Pie

Discover a flavour pairing like no other with this Aussie hand pie. The combination of tender Australian chuck and Massaman curry paste is expertly showcased by Chef Gun-Patinya Srithong, Sous Chef at CRAFT, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, a seasoned fusion cuisine professional. The interplay between the Massaman curry paste and the Australian beef creates an irresistible and sensational taste with every bite. This is one flavour combination you won't want to miss.

Ingredients (for 10 servings)

• Australian Beef Chuck or Brisket, 1 kg

• Massaman curry paste, 150 g

• Coconut milk, 300 ml

• Water, 200 ml

• Fish sauce, 1 tbsp

• Palm sugar, 3 tbsp

• Tamarind juice, 30 ml

• Potato, 50 g

• Carrots, 50 g

• Onion, 100 g

• Roasted peanuts, 45 g

• Frozen puff pastry cup or tart shell (Aro), 1 pack

• Puff pastry sheet, 2 sheets

Method

Step 1: Cut the beef into large cubes, season with salt and pepper. Sear and set aside.

Step 2: Add coconut milk and curry paste to the pot. Stir until golden brown. Add fish sauce, palm sugar, and tamarind juice to taste.

Step 3: Add the chopped potatoes, carrots, onions, roasted peanuts, and beef and simmer gently for 2 - 2 ½ hours or until the meat is fork tender. Set aside.

Step 4: Meanwhile, thaw the frozen puff pastry sheet at room temperature and, with a knife, cut out circles to top the individual pies. Also, bake the puff pastry cups or tart shells at 180C for 5 minutes. Set aside.

Step 5: Place approximately 100g of the Massaman beef curry into each pie base (adjust according to your baking tin’s capacity). Cover with smaller puff pastry circles, trim, seal and bake for 5 minutes.

Step 6: Glaze with beaten egg and bake for 15 minutes or until golden.

And there you have it, the ultimate compilation of the finest Aussie beef pie recipes from Thailand's top pastry chefs under “Aussie Pies It’s Just Better! Campaign”. Don't miss out on this opportunity to indulge in the delicious flavours of Australia in the comfort of your own home. Find out where to purchase premium quality Australian beef and all the ingredients needed to create these irresistible pie fillings at https://www.thailand.aussiebeefandlamb.com/where-to-buy

Get ready to bake, savour, and enjoy!