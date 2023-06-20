"Umay+ Thailand Marathon Series 2023" to be held in Chiang Rai, Bangkok and Lamphun

At least 20,000 people would participate in three competitions, generating at least 400 million baht in revenue for Thai economy.

Sports Authority of Thailand's Chiang Rai office director, Chayanun Chuasirithaworn, said the competition is in line with the authority's mission to promote sports.

She added that Chiang Rai is a sport city which is ready to support international sport competitions.

We believe that this competition will enable Chiang Rai to organise international, regional or global sport competitions in the following year, she said.

Details of three running competitions are as follows:

- Umay+ Chiangrai 21.1 Marathon 2023 on August 27, covering 21 km, 10 km and 5 km categories

- Umay+ Bangkok Midnight Marathon 2023 on December 9-10, covering 42 km, 21 km, 10 km and 5 km categories

- Umay+ Lamphun Half Marathon 2023 on December 24, covering 21 km, 10 km and 5 km categories